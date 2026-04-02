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Makers PR Launches SME Support Initiative in Dubai
(MENAFN- Makers PR) April 2, 2026 - Dubai, UAE - Makers PR, a Dubai-based communications agency, has announced the launch of MENA Makers - a new SME advisory initiative aimed at strengthening early-stage and growth-stage businesses across the UAE as SMEs continue to navigate shifting market conditions.
The initiative is designed to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with access to strategic communications guidance, brand positioning support, and advisory sessions focused on improving visibility, investor communication, and long-term narrative building.
SMEs remain a cornerstone of the UAE economy, representing the majority of private sector companies and playing a central role in employment and innovation. As market conditions continue to evolve, access to clear and effective communication has become increasingly important for businesses seeking to maintain confidence among customers, partners, and stakeholders.
The programme will run through mid-2026 and will focus on providing selected founders and leadership teams with structured advisory sessions covering core areas of corporate and brand communications. These include media positioning, founder storytelling, crisis preparedness, and messaging clarity during periods of market volatility.
Speaking on the launch, Anastasiya Bardunova, founder of Makers PR, said:
“We are seeing a period where many businesses are facing increased operational demands and a growing need for clear communication of their value and direction. This initiative is about helping founders and teams bring clarity to their message and confidence to how they show up in the market.”
The program is positioned as a contribution to the broader startup and SME ecosystem in Dubai, where collaboration between private sector operators continues to play a key role in sustaining entrepreneurial momentum.
The agency will offer strategic 1:1 advisory sessions, as well as host a series of closed-door sessions and knowledge-sharing discussions with selected businesses over the course of the programme.
The initiative is designed to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with access to strategic communications guidance, brand positioning support, and advisory sessions focused on improving visibility, investor communication, and long-term narrative building.
SMEs remain a cornerstone of the UAE economy, representing the majority of private sector companies and playing a central role in employment and innovation. As market conditions continue to evolve, access to clear and effective communication has become increasingly important for businesses seeking to maintain confidence among customers, partners, and stakeholders.
The programme will run through mid-2026 and will focus on providing selected founders and leadership teams with structured advisory sessions covering core areas of corporate and brand communications. These include media positioning, founder storytelling, crisis preparedness, and messaging clarity during periods of market volatility.
Speaking on the launch, Anastasiya Bardunova, founder of Makers PR, said:
“We are seeing a period where many businesses are facing increased operational demands and a growing need for clear communication of their value and direction. This initiative is about helping founders and teams bring clarity to their message and confidence to how they show up in the market.”
The program is positioned as a contribution to the broader startup and SME ecosystem in Dubai, where collaboration between private sector operators continues to play a key role in sustaining entrepreneurial momentum.
The agency will offer strategic 1:1 advisory sessions, as well as host a series of closed-door sessions and knowledge-sharing discussions with selected businesses over the course of the programme.
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