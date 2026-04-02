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Claims of Ex-DHS Chief After Reports on Husband’s Online Activity
(MENAFN) New allegations have surfaced claiming that the husband of former US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem maintained a hidden online persona involving cross-dressing and significant financial interactions with digital content creators, according to reports.
Kristi Noem, who was nicknamed ‘ICE Barbie’ on social media due to her polished public image, served as head of the DHS from early 2025 until her dismissal in early March. During her tenure, she oversaw the administration’s extensive immigration enforcement measures, including operations conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to reports, her husband, Bryon Noem, an insurance executive, allegedly operated under the alias ‘Jason Jackson’ while engaging with individuals connected to the ‘bimbofication’ subculture, which emphasizes exaggerated feminine, doll-like aesthetics.
An examination of numerous communications and images indicated that he reportedly transferred at least $25,000 through platforms such as Cash App and PayPal, frequently complimenting the appearance of the models and sharing photos of himself dressed in stylized feminine clothing. These images allegedly included outfits such as tight pink shorts and crop tops, along with items used to simulate exaggerated physical features.
In one exchange, he reportedly wrote: “you turn me into a girl.” In another, he also appeared to acknowledge his wife’s rumored affair with a political figure, stating: “I know. There’s nothing I can do about it.”
The situation has raised concerns among former intelligence officials, who suggested that such behavior might create potential security vulnerabilities. They warned that the existence of compromising material could expose individuals in sensitive government roles to coercion.
“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” a former intelligence officer said, according to reports.
Kristi Noem, who was nicknamed ‘ICE Barbie’ on social media due to her polished public image, served as head of the DHS from early 2025 until her dismissal in early March. During her tenure, she oversaw the administration’s extensive immigration enforcement measures, including operations conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to reports, her husband, Bryon Noem, an insurance executive, allegedly operated under the alias ‘Jason Jackson’ while engaging with individuals connected to the ‘bimbofication’ subculture, which emphasizes exaggerated feminine, doll-like aesthetics.
An examination of numerous communications and images indicated that he reportedly transferred at least $25,000 through platforms such as Cash App and PayPal, frequently complimenting the appearance of the models and sharing photos of himself dressed in stylized feminine clothing. These images allegedly included outfits such as tight pink shorts and crop tops, along with items used to simulate exaggerated physical features.
In one exchange, he reportedly wrote: “you turn me into a girl.” In another, he also appeared to acknowledge his wife’s rumored affair with a political figure, stating: “I know. There’s nothing I can do about it.”
The situation has raised concerns among former intelligence officials, who suggested that such behavior might create potential security vulnerabilities. They warned that the existence of compromising material could expose individuals in sensitive government roles to coercion.
“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well,” a former intelligence officer said, according to reports.
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