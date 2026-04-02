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Wooster Works Announces New Ownership, Founders Transition To Next Chapter
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wooster Works, a coworking and community workspace serving entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses in Wayne County, has been sold to local business owners Dr. Scott and Christina Mollison, effective April 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded by Casey and Maura Zace, Wooster Works has become a hub for collaboration, productivity, and professional community in downtown Wooster. The new owners plan to maintain the welcoming environment and strong community focus that members have come to rely on while continuing to build on the foundation already in place.
The Mollisons also own Thunderhead Pines, a well-known event venue located in nearby Smithville, Ohio. Their experience building community-centered spaces made Wooster Works a natural fit.
“We're incredibly proud of what Wooster Works has become,” said Casey Zace, co-founder of Wooster Works.“From day one, our goal was to create a place where people could connect, collaborate, and do their best work. Christina and Scott share that same vision for community, and we're confident they'll continue to nurture and grow what's already been built.”
Continuity for members is a priority.“Our focus is simple - keep the things people love about Wooster Works exactly the same while thoughtfully building on the strong community Casey and Maura created,” said Christina Mollison.“We're excited to support the members, entrepreneurs, and businesses who make this space special.”
Wooster Works will continue operating as usual, with existing memberships, services, and community programming remaining in place during the transition.
About Wooster Works
Wooster Works is the premier private office & coworking space in downtown Wooster, Ohio designed to support entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and growing businesses with flexible workspace, meeting rooms, and a collaborative community environment.
About Kennedy Morgan Group (KMG)
At Kennedy Morgan Group, our team partners with clients across every stage of their business and investment journey, leveraging over three and a half decades of experience in executive and strategic leadership to drive success. With a deep-seated belief in harnessing potential, we've cultivated a landscape where businesses thrive when partnering with us.
Casey & Maura will continue their work with KMG.
All Media Inquiries Should be Directed to:
Founded by Casey and Maura Zace, Wooster Works has become a hub for collaboration, productivity, and professional community in downtown Wooster. The new owners plan to maintain the welcoming environment and strong community focus that members have come to rely on while continuing to build on the foundation already in place.
The Mollisons also own Thunderhead Pines, a well-known event venue located in nearby Smithville, Ohio. Their experience building community-centered spaces made Wooster Works a natural fit.
“We're incredibly proud of what Wooster Works has become,” said Casey Zace, co-founder of Wooster Works.“From day one, our goal was to create a place where people could connect, collaborate, and do their best work. Christina and Scott share that same vision for community, and we're confident they'll continue to nurture and grow what's already been built.”
Continuity for members is a priority.“Our focus is simple - keep the things people love about Wooster Works exactly the same while thoughtfully building on the strong community Casey and Maura created,” said Christina Mollison.“We're excited to support the members, entrepreneurs, and businesses who make this space special.”
Wooster Works will continue operating as usual, with existing memberships, services, and community programming remaining in place during the transition.
About Wooster Works
Wooster Works is the premier private office & coworking space in downtown Wooster, Ohio designed to support entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and growing businesses with flexible workspace, meeting rooms, and a collaborative community environment.
About Kennedy Morgan Group (KMG)
At Kennedy Morgan Group, our team partners with clients across every stage of their business and investment journey, leveraging over three and a half decades of experience in executive and strategic leadership to drive success. With a deep-seated belief in harnessing potential, we've cultivated a landscape where businesses thrive when partnering with us.
Casey & Maura will continue their work with KMG.
All Media Inquiries Should be Directed to:
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