MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Absolute Digital Media (ADM), the UK's leading independent digital marketing agency for regulated industries, has been appointed by HititBet as its agency of record for digital marketing services.

HititBet, a sports betting, casino and poker platform founded in 2006 and operating across multiple regulated markets, selected ADM following a competitive review process. The partnership will encompass SEO, paid media, content strategy, and performance marketing, with a focus on accelerating HititBet's organic visibility brand protection and player acquisition across its priority territories.

The appointment reinforces ADM's position as the go-to digital partner for operators in the iGaming sector. With 18 years of experience in regulated industries and a 97% client retention rate, ADM brings deep expertise in navigating the compliance, technical, and competitive challenges that define iGaming marketing.

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said:“We're thrilled to be working with HititBet. They're a brand with serious ambition, and our regulated-industry specialism means we understand the landscape they're operating in better than most. This partnership is about delivering measurable commercial outcomes, more visibility, more players, more revenue. That's what we do.”

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for iGaming operators, as search engine algorithms and the emergence of AI-driven discovery platforms are reshaping how players find and choose betting and casino brands. ADM's early-mover investment in LLM visibility and AI search optimisation positions HititBet to capitalise on these shifts ahead of competitors.

Absolute Digital Media has won over 175 industry awards and works with operators, affiliates, and platforms across iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, and other regulated sectors. The agency operates from offices in London, Essex, and Dubai.

