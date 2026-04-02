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Kalamata Capital Group Announces Closing In Excess Of $111 Million KCG Securitization II, LLC, Series 2026-1
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kalamata Capital Group, LLC (“Kalamata” or the“Company”), a provider of financing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced the closing of KCG Securitization II, LLC, Series 2026-1, a $111,871,000 securitization backed by a diversified pool of small-business receivables originated by the Company.
The transaction refinances the Company's prior Series 2024-1 securitization and includes the issuance of multiple classes of notes secured by participations in a portfolio of merchant cash advances and small business loans originated through Kalamata's platform.
The Class A Notes issued in the refinancing received an A- rating, reflecting an improvement from the BBB rating assigned to the Class A Notes in the Company's Series 2024-1 transaction. As this is a new issuance supported by a substantially similar collateral pool, the rating reflects both the historical performance of the underlying receivables and structural features incorporated into the transaction designed to enhance credit stability for noteholders. Rating outcomes reflect a range of structural, portfolio, and market considerations and are not attributable to any single factor.
These features include customary key-person provisions typical of transactions of this type, the transaction's defined priority-of-payments structure, ongoing performance covenants, and limitations on distributions while the notes remain outstanding.
The Company's financing platform utilizes securitization and related credit facilities that incorporate performance tests, covenants, and other restrictions designed to protect lenders and noteholders and prioritize creditor interests. These structures are designed to prioritize performance, reinvestment, and creditor obligations within the platform. These arrangements restrict distributions to equity holders and limit certain payments while such financing remains outstanding. The transaction is also subject to additional restrictions and undertakings under the Company's related financing arrangements.
The securitization includes additional structural protections commonly used in institutional asset-backed transactions, including defined servicing standards, portfolio eligibility requirements, reporting obligations, and performance triggers that may accelerate amortization of the notes under certain circumstances.
The notes issued in the transaction are obligations of the issuing entity and are secured solely by the related collateral and transaction accounts, and are not obligations of Kalamata Capital Group, LLC or its affiliates.
Proceeds from the transaction were used primarily to refinance indebtedness associated with the Company's prior securitization transaction and to support the continued funding of eligible receivables through the Company's financing platform.
Steven G. Mandis, Founder and Chairman of Kalamata Capital Group, said:
“This refinancing reflects our ongoing focus on maintaining a disciplined structured-finance platform with strong alignment between the Company and its capital providers. I am also grateful for the leadership of the Kalamata team, led by our Co-Presidents Brandon Laks and Connor Phillips, who continue to strengthen our operations and expand our ability to serve small businesses.”
Brandon Laks, Co-President of Kalamata Capital Group, added:
“Our mission remains centered on helping small businesses access reliable working capital. Transactions like this allow us to continue supporting entrepreneurs across the country while maintaining a disciplined financing structure.”
Connor Phillips, Co-President of Kalamata Capital Group, said:
“We continue to invest in technology and data capabilities that allow us to deliver faster approvals and a more efficient financing experience for business owners.”
The platform operates within a structured financing framework that includes performance-based triggers, eligibility requirements, and restrictions typical of institutional credit facilities, which materially impact cash flows and operational flexibility, including the timing and availability of funds within the platform. Future growth remains subject to market conditions, capital availability, and portfolio performance, and platform scale and receivable growth may not directly correspond to increases in available liquidity.
Guggenheim Securities served as structuring advisor and initial purchaser in connection with the transaction. Legal counsel for the transaction included Eversheds Sutherland and other transaction advisors.
About Kalamata
Kalamata combines technology, data science, experience, and common sense to provide fast, simple, and trusted online financing options to small- and medium-sized businesses across the nation to help them grow, create jobs, and better serve their communities. Kalamata can provide approvals for up to $500,000 within hours.
Chairman Steven Mandis was previously an owner of the online small business capital provider, Rapid Financial Services. After its sale in 2013, Mandis founded Kalamata, named after the area where his parents immigrated from in Greece, with his own capital.
The transaction refinances the Company's prior Series 2024-1 securitization and includes the issuance of multiple classes of notes secured by participations in a portfolio of merchant cash advances and small business loans originated through Kalamata's platform.
The Class A Notes issued in the refinancing received an A- rating, reflecting an improvement from the BBB rating assigned to the Class A Notes in the Company's Series 2024-1 transaction. As this is a new issuance supported by a substantially similar collateral pool, the rating reflects both the historical performance of the underlying receivables and structural features incorporated into the transaction designed to enhance credit stability for noteholders. Rating outcomes reflect a range of structural, portfolio, and market considerations and are not attributable to any single factor.
These features include customary key-person provisions typical of transactions of this type, the transaction's defined priority-of-payments structure, ongoing performance covenants, and limitations on distributions while the notes remain outstanding.
The Company's financing platform utilizes securitization and related credit facilities that incorporate performance tests, covenants, and other restrictions designed to protect lenders and noteholders and prioritize creditor interests. These structures are designed to prioritize performance, reinvestment, and creditor obligations within the platform. These arrangements restrict distributions to equity holders and limit certain payments while such financing remains outstanding. The transaction is also subject to additional restrictions and undertakings under the Company's related financing arrangements.
The securitization includes additional structural protections commonly used in institutional asset-backed transactions, including defined servicing standards, portfolio eligibility requirements, reporting obligations, and performance triggers that may accelerate amortization of the notes under certain circumstances.
The notes issued in the transaction are obligations of the issuing entity and are secured solely by the related collateral and transaction accounts, and are not obligations of Kalamata Capital Group, LLC or its affiliates.
Proceeds from the transaction were used primarily to refinance indebtedness associated with the Company's prior securitization transaction and to support the continued funding of eligible receivables through the Company's financing platform.
Steven G. Mandis, Founder and Chairman of Kalamata Capital Group, said:
“This refinancing reflects our ongoing focus on maintaining a disciplined structured-finance platform with strong alignment between the Company and its capital providers. I am also grateful for the leadership of the Kalamata team, led by our Co-Presidents Brandon Laks and Connor Phillips, who continue to strengthen our operations and expand our ability to serve small businesses.”
Brandon Laks, Co-President of Kalamata Capital Group, added:
“Our mission remains centered on helping small businesses access reliable working capital. Transactions like this allow us to continue supporting entrepreneurs across the country while maintaining a disciplined financing structure.”
Connor Phillips, Co-President of Kalamata Capital Group, said:
“We continue to invest in technology and data capabilities that allow us to deliver faster approvals and a more efficient financing experience for business owners.”
The platform operates within a structured financing framework that includes performance-based triggers, eligibility requirements, and restrictions typical of institutional credit facilities, which materially impact cash flows and operational flexibility, including the timing and availability of funds within the platform. Future growth remains subject to market conditions, capital availability, and portfolio performance, and platform scale and receivable growth may not directly correspond to increases in available liquidity.
Guggenheim Securities served as structuring advisor and initial purchaser in connection with the transaction. Legal counsel for the transaction included Eversheds Sutherland and other transaction advisors.
About Kalamata
Kalamata combines technology, data science, experience, and common sense to provide fast, simple, and trusted online financing options to small- and medium-sized businesses across the nation to help them grow, create jobs, and better serve their communities. Kalamata can provide approvals for up to $500,000 within hours.
Chairman Steven Mandis was previously an owner of the online small business capital provider, Rapid Financial Services. After its sale in 2013, Mandis founded Kalamata, named after the area where his parents immigrated from in Greece, with his own capital.
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