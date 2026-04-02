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Newpoint Successfully Leads Manufacturing And Industrial Businesses Through Operational Turnarounds
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation has recently led multiple operational and financial turnaround engagements for manufacturing and industrial businesses. Their work helped stabilize performance, restore financial discipline, and protect long-term enterprise value.
Two Businesses Saved
Among the engagements was a Southeast-based metal fabrication company generating approximately $8.4 million in annual revenue. The business faced operational inefficiencies, rising costs, and working capital constraints. Newpoint Advisors deployed its proprietary Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME)TM to conduct a rapid, structured assessment of the company's financial and operational health. Through improved forecasting, tighter cost controls, and hands-on collaboration with management, Newpoint helped stabilize operations and preserve jobs.
In a separate engagement, Newpoint supported a domestic manufacturer business experiencing liquidity challenges due to outdated financial processes and limited profitability insight. Using the TAMETM framework, Newpoint helped the company to improve their working relationship with their senior lender, and reengineered their processes to focus on liquidity. Their work gave leadership the clarity needed to act decisively.
Across both engagements, Newpoint Advisors Corporation applied the same disciplined methodology: rapid assessment, practical forecasting, and close partnership with leadership teams to restore operational discipline and financial visibility.
About TAME TM
Newpoint Advisors Corporation partners with companies to deliver hands-on turnaround, restructuring, and financial advisory services during critical periods of change.
Central to this work is Newpoint's proprietary Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME)TM, a structured framework designed to help businesses identify, evaluate, and address the immediate issues that threaten success.
For a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline, TAMETM:
-Educates leadership on 10 key business factors critical to a successful turnaround
-Provides clear benchmarking of an organization's readiness for a turnaround or sale
-Distinguishes between immediate threats to the business and performance-improvement opportunities
-Identifies the operational elements that must be embedded in the strategic plan
-Positions the organization for tactical execution
-Most importantly, empowers leadership to begin corrective action: today
About Newpoint Advisors Corporation
Newpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5–50 million for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered $1.918 billion in debt and helped save 15,754 jobs.
Two Businesses Saved
Among the engagements was a Southeast-based metal fabrication company generating approximately $8.4 million in annual revenue. The business faced operational inefficiencies, rising costs, and working capital constraints. Newpoint Advisors deployed its proprietary Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME)TM to conduct a rapid, structured assessment of the company's financial and operational health. Through improved forecasting, tighter cost controls, and hands-on collaboration with management, Newpoint helped stabilize operations and preserve jobs.
In a separate engagement, Newpoint supported a domestic manufacturer business experiencing liquidity challenges due to outdated financial processes and limited profitability insight. Using the TAMETM framework, Newpoint helped the company to improve their working relationship with their senior lender, and reengineered their processes to focus on liquidity. Their work gave leadership the clarity needed to act decisively.
Across both engagements, Newpoint Advisors Corporation applied the same disciplined methodology: rapid assessment, practical forecasting, and close partnership with leadership teams to restore operational discipline and financial visibility.
About TAME TM
Newpoint Advisors Corporation partners with companies to deliver hands-on turnaround, restructuring, and financial advisory services during critical periods of change.
Central to this work is Newpoint's proprietary Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME)TM, a structured framework designed to help businesses identify, evaluate, and address the immediate issues that threaten success.
For a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline, TAMETM:
-Educates leadership on 10 key business factors critical to a successful turnaround
-Provides clear benchmarking of an organization's readiness for a turnaround or sale
-Distinguishes between immediate threats to the business and performance-improvement opportunities
-Identifies the operational elements that must be embedded in the strategic plan
-Positions the organization for tactical execution
-Most importantly, empowers leadership to begin corrective action: today
About Newpoint Advisors Corporation
Newpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5–50 million for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered $1.918 billion in debt and helped save 15,754 jobs.
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