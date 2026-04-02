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Kyungwoo Systech Joins EVONOMY's Ecosystem, Expanding Solution Options For Advanced Perception In Mobility
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EVONOMY Group - a leader in Technical and Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software - and KyungWoo Systech, Inc. - a technology pioneer specializing in ICT-driven (Information & Communication Technology) automotive electronics for off-highway vehicle manufacturers - announced today that KyungWoo Systech's comprehensive portfolio of industrial intelligence solutions is now featured within EVONOMY's Ecosystem.
ACCELERATING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR OFF-HIGHWAY MOBILITY
KyungWoo Systech distinguishes itself as a premier "one-stop" partner for global OEMs, providing an Intelligence Platform that spans the entire product lifecycle. From initial Proof of Concept and R&D to full-scale manufacturing, KyungWoo delivers vertically integrated hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, operator awareness, and vehicle efficiency. By supporting Software-Defined Off-highway Vehicle (SDoV) architectures, KyungWoo Systech enables customers to accelerate their Digital Transformation (DX) and transition toward smarter, more connected, future-ready fleets. Their industrial-grade systems-including Edge AI platforms, vehicle control units, and smart key systems-are designed for rapid time-to-market and seamless integration into complex OEM architectures.
"We are looking forward to working with Evonomy and aligning our efforts to deliver meaningful results in a rapidly evolving Off-Highway and industrial vehicle landscape. With Evonomy's experience supporting OEMs with next-generation architecture combined with our focus on advancing intelligent clusters and digital transformation in Off-Highway vehicles, we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration can bring." - Yong Jun Chang, CEO of KyungWoo Systech
“KyungWoo Systech's comprehensive portfolio and end-to-end capabilities are well-suited for supporting many of our OEM customers, particularly in the Off-Highway industry,” said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP and Head of Engineering at EVONOMY Group.“Their ability to deliver customizable and upgradeable electronic platforms at competitive price points underpins what OEMs need for achieving autonomous mobility at scale.”
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group is composed of independent brands providing Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth. The EVONOMY Energy Brand focuses on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter.
ABOUT KYUNGWOO SYSTECH
KyungWoo Systech, Inc. is a South Korea–based provider of automotive electronics for industrial off-highway vehicle manufacturers, dedicated to enhancing safety and productivity through innovative and reliable technologies. With over 25 years of experience in providing industrial solutions to global OEM's, the company specializes in the end-to-end design, development, and manufacturing of embedded hardware and software solutions, including digital cluster displays, electronic control systems, and safety platforms. With vertically integrated R&D and production capabilities, KyungWoo Systech delivers highly customizable, cost-efficient solutions to global OEM and industrial customers.
For more information, visit kyungwoo.
ACCELERATING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR OFF-HIGHWAY MOBILITY
KyungWoo Systech distinguishes itself as a premier "one-stop" partner for global OEMs, providing an Intelligence Platform that spans the entire product lifecycle. From initial Proof of Concept and R&D to full-scale manufacturing, KyungWoo delivers vertically integrated hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, operator awareness, and vehicle efficiency. By supporting Software-Defined Off-highway Vehicle (SDoV) architectures, KyungWoo Systech enables customers to accelerate their Digital Transformation (DX) and transition toward smarter, more connected, future-ready fleets. Their industrial-grade systems-including Edge AI platforms, vehicle control units, and smart key systems-are designed for rapid time-to-market and seamless integration into complex OEM architectures.
"We are looking forward to working with Evonomy and aligning our efforts to deliver meaningful results in a rapidly evolving Off-Highway and industrial vehicle landscape. With Evonomy's experience supporting OEMs with next-generation architecture combined with our focus on advancing intelligent clusters and digital transformation in Off-Highway vehicles, we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration can bring." - Yong Jun Chang, CEO of KyungWoo Systech
“KyungWoo Systech's comprehensive portfolio and end-to-end capabilities are well-suited for supporting many of our OEM customers, particularly in the Off-Highway industry,” said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP and Head of Engineering at EVONOMY Group.“Their ability to deliver customizable and upgradeable electronic platforms at competitive price points underpins what OEMs need for achieving autonomous mobility at scale.”
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group is composed of independent brands providing Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth. The EVONOMY Energy Brand focuses on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter.
ABOUT KYUNGWOO SYSTECH
KyungWoo Systech, Inc. is a South Korea–based provider of automotive electronics for industrial off-highway vehicle manufacturers, dedicated to enhancing safety and productivity through innovative and reliable technologies. With over 25 years of experience in providing industrial solutions to global OEM's, the company specializes in the end-to-end design, development, and manufacturing of embedded hardware and software solutions, including digital cluster displays, electronic control systems, and safety platforms. With vertically integrated R&D and production capabilities, KyungWoo Systech delivers highly customizable, cost-efficient solutions to global OEM and industrial customers.
For more information, visit kyungwoo.
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