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Fatjoe Announce Fatjocial, A Marketing Conference In Spain
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- fatjoe, the productised SEO fulfilment platform trusted by over 4,000 agencies worldwide, today announced that fatjocial 2026 will take place on 12 June 2026 at The Social Hub, Barcelona. Now in its second year, the event has quickly established itself as one of the most distinctive gatherings on the SEO and digital marketing calendar.
fatjocial started life as a fatjoe team retreat. A chance for the company's distributed team to get together, talk shop, and spend time outside of Slack and Zoom. But the energy was too good to keep internal. In 2025, fatjoe opened the doors to the wider industry - and fatjocial was born.
The concept is deliberately simple: seven stellar speakers, the fatjoe team, and 100+ SEO and marketing professionals in one room for an afternoon of learning, honest conversation, and proper networking. No exhibition halls. No lanyard fatigue. No panels where five people say nothing for an hour.
“The SEO conference circuit is bloated. Too many events, too many sponsors, too many talks that could have been blog posts,” said Joe Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of fatjoe.“fatjocial is what happens when you strip all of that away. Great speakers. Proper conversations. A venue you actually want to be in. And the knowledge that your ticket money is going straight to a cause that matters.”
100% of Ticket Sales to Charity
Every pound from fatjocial 2026 ticket sales will be donated directly to Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital Charity (RCN 1160875). fatjoe, headquartered near Birmingham, has a long-standing commitment to supporting local causes - and fatjocial is the latest expression of that philosophy.
Tickets are priced at just £79, making fatjocial one of the most accessible industry events of the year. Attendees get a full afternoon of talks from seven hand-picked speakers, networking with agency owners and SEO professionals from across the globe, and the satisfaction of knowing their money is doing real good.
The Speaker Lineup
fatjocial 2026 features seven speakers drawn from across the SEO and digital marketing world. Confirmed speakers include Aleyda Solis, internationally recognised SEO consultant and founder of Orainti, with additional speakers to be announced in the coming weeks. The full lineup will be revealed at fatjocial.
Event Details
Event: fatjocial 2026
Date: 12 June 2026
Venue: The Social Hub, Barcelona, Spain
Tickets: £79 - 100% donated to Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital Charity
Registration: fatjocial
fatjocial started life as a fatjoe team retreat. A chance for the company's distributed team to get together, talk shop, and spend time outside of Slack and Zoom. But the energy was too good to keep internal. In 2025, fatjoe opened the doors to the wider industry - and fatjocial was born.
The concept is deliberately simple: seven stellar speakers, the fatjoe team, and 100+ SEO and marketing professionals in one room for an afternoon of learning, honest conversation, and proper networking. No exhibition halls. No lanyard fatigue. No panels where five people say nothing for an hour.
“The SEO conference circuit is bloated. Too many events, too many sponsors, too many talks that could have been blog posts,” said Joe Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of fatjoe.“fatjocial is what happens when you strip all of that away. Great speakers. Proper conversations. A venue you actually want to be in. And the knowledge that your ticket money is going straight to a cause that matters.”
100% of Ticket Sales to Charity
Every pound from fatjocial 2026 ticket sales will be donated directly to Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital Charity (RCN 1160875). fatjoe, headquartered near Birmingham, has a long-standing commitment to supporting local causes - and fatjocial is the latest expression of that philosophy.
Tickets are priced at just £79, making fatjocial one of the most accessible industry events of the year. Attendees get a full afternoon of talks from seven hand-picked speakers, networking with agency owners and SEO professionals from across the globe, and the satisfaction of knowing their money is doing real good.
The Speaker Lineup
fatjocial 2026 features seven speakers drawn from across the SEO and digital marketing world. Confirmed speakers include Aleyda Solis, internationally recognised SEO consultant and founder of Orainti, with additional speakers to be announced in the coming weeks. The full lineup will be revealed at fatjocial.
Event Details
Event: fatjocial 2026
Date: 12 June 2026
Venue: The Social Hub, Barcelona, Spain
Tickets: £79 - 100% donated to Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital Charity
Registration: fatjocial
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