Uruguay Exports Grow 9% In Q1 2026 To $3.16 Billion As Beef Leads Recovery
- Uruguay's goods exports reached $3.16 billion in Q1 2026, up 9% year-on-year, led by beef ($682 million, +22%), cellulose ($524 million, −1%), beverage concentrates ($207 million), and dairy ($197 million)
- The EU, Brazil, and China were the top three export destinations - with beef prices 19% higher than a year ago compensating for lower volumes shipped
- Despite the strong start, Uruguay XXI projects full-year 2026 exports at $13.16 billion - a 3% decline from 2025's record $13.49 billion - citing a more uncertain global trade environment
Uruguay's export machine opened 2026 strong - but the country's own trade promotion agency is warning the second half could tell a different story.
Uruguay exports of goods totaled $3.16 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a 9% increase over the same period last year, according to data published Wednesday by Uruguay XXI, the government's trade and investment promotion agency. Beef led the way with $682 million in revenue and a 22% year-on-year jump, reclaiming its position as the country's top export earner after being briefly overtaken by cellulose in mid-2025.Beef Prices Do the Heavy Lifting
The story behind beef's surge is prices, not volume. International beef prices rose approximately 19% year-on-year, compensating for slightly lower tonnage shipped. Uruguay shipped to its traditional markets - China absorbed the largest share of beef exports, followed by the EU and the United States - with the EU-Mercosur trade deal's provisional application starting May 1 set to further improve access under a 99,000-tonne quota at a preferential 7.5% tariff.
In 2025, beef exports hit a record $2.68 billion - a 33% increase that propelled total goods exports to $13.49 billion, the highest level in a decade. Beef accounted for roughly 22% of all Uruguay exports in Q1 2026, making the sector's performance effectively a proxy for the country's trade balance.Cellulose, Dairy, and the Rest
Cellulose - Uruguay 's second-largest export, driven by UPM's Paso de los Toros plant and Montes del Plata - generated $524 million in Q1, a slight 1% decline. The EU was the top cellulose destination (roughly 50% of shipments), followed by China. Beverage concentrates ranked third at $207 million, and dairy products fourth at $197 million.
Colza and carinata - oilseed crops gaining traction in Uruguay - showed exceptional growth earlier in the year, jumping from $2 million to $37 million in January alone. The UK emerged as a fast-growing market, with exports up 91% in the January-February period driven by cellulose and specialty agricultural products.The Full-Year Warning
Despite the strong Q1, Uruguay XXI's full-year 2026 projection is cautious: approximately $13.16 billion, a nearly 3% decline from 2025's record. The agency cited a more uncertain and less dynamic international environment - code for Trump's tariff escalation, the Iran-Hormuz disruption affecting shipping costs, and potential softening in Chinese commodity demand.
For Uruguay - a country of 3.4 million people that exports nearly $4,000 per capita annually - the trade outlook is existential in a way it is not for larger neighbors. China alone accounted for 26% of total exports in 2025, purchasing $3.49 billion in Uruguayan goods. Any meaningful deceleration in Chinese demand for beef, cellulose, or soy would directly impact GDP, fiscal revenues, and the currency.
The EU-Mercosur trade deal offers a partial hedge - guaranteed European access for beef and cellulose at reduced tariffs - but Uruguay's export concentration in a handful of commodities leaves it structurally exposed to price and demand shocks that no trade agreement can fully mitigate. The Q1 numbers are strong. The question is whether they represent a trend or a peak before the global headwinds arrive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment