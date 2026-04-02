Rashtrapati Bhavan Hosts Blood Donation Camp In Collaboration With AIIMS

A blood donation camp was organised on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Life-Saving Initiative

On the occasion, speaking to ANI, Physician to the President, Col (Dr) Kiran Kumar expressed satisfaction over having the fourth blood donation camp in collaboration with the AIIMS blood centre and highlighted how blood donation is a life-saving donation, as it cannot be bought or manufactured. "I am very happy that we are doing the fourth blood donation camp on 2 April in collaboration with AIIMS blood centre... As you know, blood donation is a life-saving donation, as blood cannot be bought or manufactured but is produced within humans and can be donated to save lives," said Kumar.

Aiming for a New Record

He also informed that the camp is organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre for the second time and wished to break the previous record of 250 participants in the 2025 blood donation camp. "This is the second time that we have organised this at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre... In the last camp in 2025, there were 250 participants, predominantly women, which was highly inspirational... I hope to break the previous record this time," he added. (ANI)

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