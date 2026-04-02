Tel Aviv Underground Seder: Passover In A Bomb Shelter Amid War World

Residents in Tel Aviv gathered inside an underground bomb shelter to celebrate Passover (Seder) as sirens and missile threats continued outside. With travel plans cancelled and families separated by war, strangers came together to form a temporary family, sharing tradition, food, and faith beneath the city. Organised with donated supplies and community support, this Seder highlights resilience in the face of conflict. Passover is one of the most important Jewish holidays, symbolising freedom and survival - themes that resonate deeply as celebrations move underground in Israel during ongoing tensions. Watch how tradition continues even in the most uncertain times. 0:00 - Residents Inside Underground Bomb Shelter 2:18 - Celebrates Passover (Seder) 3:20 - Tradition Continues Even in the Most Uncertain Times

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