Indian Markets Rebound From Early Losses To End In Green Amid Volatility

The stock markets recovered from early losses on Thursday and ended the session in the green, reflecting resilience in investor sentiment despite global uncertainties. The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,713.10, gaining 33.70 points or 0.15 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 73,319.55, up by 185.23 points or 0.25 per cent.

Market Volatility and Expert Analysis

Markets had opened on a weak note amid rising geopolitical tensions. However, a recovery during the day helped indices close with gains. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equity markets opened on the back foot as Trump's renewed threat to strike Iran "extremely hard". Selling was widespread across all sectors, with IT being the lone exception. A short-covering-driven intraday recovery followed, though it lacked the depth of genuine conviction. So long as the Middle East remains a live powder keg, markets will continue to trade on headlines rather than fundamentals, keeping volatility elevated and directional clarity elusive."

The indices Sensex and Nifty plunged over 2 per cent in the opening session on Thursday as Trump's speech gave no timeline for the conflict to end. The session remained volatile as global concerns weighed on sentiment. Brent crude oil prices surged by around 8 per cent on Thursday to USD 109 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and economic stability.

Broader Asian Markets

In the broader Asian markets, most indices closed lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell by 2.73 per cent to 52,314, South Korea's KOSPI declined by 4.67 per cent to 5,234, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped by 0.66 per cent to 25,127, and Taiwan's weighted index lost 1.85 per cent to close at 32,572.

Sectoral Performance

On the sectoral front, a mixed trend was observed on the NSE. Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer, rising by 2.60 per cent. Nifty Metal gained 0.39 per cent, and Nifty FMCG rose 0.21 per cent. However, Nifty Auto declined by 0.62 per cent, while Nifty Pharma and PSU Bank indices also ended in the red. Nifty Oil and Gas index slipped by 0.79 per cent.

Commodities Market Update

In the commodities market, gold prices declined by 3.26 per cent to Rs 1,48,700 per 10 grams for 24 karat amid high volatility. Silver prices also fell sharply by more than 6 per cent to Rs 2,28,821 per kg.

Week Ahead and Market Outlook

Market participants are now closely watching key developments in the coming week. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will be a major focus area, with expectations of a rate pause. However, investors will track the central bank's commentary on inflation, growth outlook, and policy direction.

Trading activity will remain paused on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday, and markets will resume next week. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)