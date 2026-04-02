Singapore Reports First Domestic Spread Of Mutated Mpox Strain

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Singapore said a mutated monkeypox strain has spread locally for the first time, marking a new emergence of the potentially deadly virus in Asia while it continues to spread through Africa.

Two men aged 30 and 34 are in stable condition after“likely being infected through sexual activities,” according to a statement from Singapore's communicable diseases agency on Thursday. The pathogen mpox clade Ib, which mainly spreads through intimate or prolonged close contact, was declared a global health emergency in 2024 after a fast-spreading outbreak in Africa.

The virus strain has also been detected in Europe and North America. China confirmed its first domestic cluster of the variant in January last year. Travelers from affected regions are at risk of spreading the disease, which causes rashes, chills and blisters. Other symptoms include fever and swollen lymph nodes.

The two men in Singapore had“prolonged physical contact” with each other and both reported having recent sexual contact, said the local agency, and one of them had traveled recently. They developed symptoms in late March and tested positive for the virus strain within a week. They are currently in home isolation until April 20 and 21, pending additional clinical reviews, according to the statement. The agency said that investigations and contact tracing are being done for both cases.

While the risk of transmission is generally low, Singapore said the public should avoid“high-risk sexual activities” to protect themselves from the virus. It also said travelers to countries affected by mpox should reduce physical contact with sick individuals and“avoid consumption of bushmeat,” as the virus can also spread from infected animals to humans.

--With assistance from Karoline Kan.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.