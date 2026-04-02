MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cambria Gold Mines Announces Issuance of Interest Shares to Nebari

April 02, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCID: AOTVF) (" Cambria " or the " Company ") announces that further to the Company's December 30, 2025 press release, and in connection with the second amended and restated facility agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP and Nebari Gold Fund 1 LP, as lenders (the " Lenders "), and Nebari Collateral Agent LLC, as collateral agent (the " Collateral Agent ", and, together with the Lenders, " Nebari ") dated December 30, 2025 (the " Convertible Facility ") and the third amended and restated cost overrun agreement entered into with Nebari dated December 30, 2025 (the " COF "), the Company intends to settle quarterly interest for the period beginning January 1, 2026 and ending March 31, 2026 of $1,748,417.95 payable to Nebari through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,420,711 common shares at a deemed price rounded to $1.231 per share, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The interest has been calculated in accordance with the rates specified in the COF and Convertible Facilities.

All amounts are shown in Canadian dollars and Nebari is an arm's length creditor to the Company.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCID under the ticker AOTVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at or visit the Company's web site at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Email: ...

Phone: 778-725-1060

and:

Sam Brezden

Email: ...

Phone: 236-838-1840

Or visit:

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws (" forward-looking statements "). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 24, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.