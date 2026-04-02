MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mercado Minerals Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR & Geophysical Surveys at Copalito

April 02, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (" Mercado " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that detailed interpretation and analysis of the recently completed LiDAR and airborne magnetics geophysical surveys has revealed multiple new targets and areas of investigation for detailed follow-up and further exploration at the Copalito Project (" Copalito " or the " Project "). The analysis has revealed a number of potential pits, shafts, adits, outcrops and veins associated with magnetic features throughout the Property (Figure 1 & 2).

Highlights

LiDAR analysis has identified a number of potential features that warrant follow-up exploration, including: 21 adits identified, including 19 previously known and 2 newly recognized 56 pits mapped, comprising 12 known and 44 newly interpreted features 1 shaft previously documented 57 vein segments outlined, including 12 known and 45 newly interpreted structures 64 outcrops detected across the project area

High resolution airborne magnetic survey reveals broad correlations between features in the Reduced to Pole 1st Vertical Derivative data and known structures and veins at Copalito, and indicates some of these magnetic linear features continue beyond the limits of drilling. Similar features outside of the main exploration area have also been identified, some of which overlap with newly identified potential adits, pits, shafts and veins from LiDAR analysis. (Figure 2)

Planning is underway to sample and map and evaluate newly generated targets for potential drill testing.

CEO Comment

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director, commented:

"The LiDAR survey is a great tool to help guide our team to new areas of interest. LiDAR analysis, in conjunction with the airborne magnetics, successfully identified many of the known veins and structures without having access to that existing information. This gives us more confidence in the new potential veins and structures identified by the interpretation method. The goal is to generate new targets for future drilling and to start to show the full potential of the Copalito project."

GeoCloud Analytics

The LiDAR analysis was completed by GeoCloud Analytics based in Melbourne Australia. Geocloud leverages extensive global expertise in LiDAR re-processing and interpretation to transform raw topographic datasets into high-resolution actionable intelligence. By reprocessing existing data to increase ground density, they reveal dormant details essential for geological mapping, minerals exploration, and the pinpoint location of historical mining evidence. Their advanced capabilities include finding archaeological features and quantifying anthropological changes, supported by sophisticated data analytics. Through the use of semi-automated structural extraction and machine learning, Geocloud identifies critical geological data like bedding strike and dip, ultimately generating mineralization strike vectors to guide exploration efforts.







(Figure 1: LiDAR Interpretation)

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(Figure 2: Airborne magnetic survey overlay on LiDAR with analysis)

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Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.

For further information, contact:

Daniel Rodriguez

CEO & Director

Phone: (604) 353-4080

Email: ...

John Fraser

VP Business Development & Director

Phone: (604) 838-7677

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Mercado Minerals Ltd.