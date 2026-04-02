MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) U.S. and Japan Identify Atlas Lithium's Neves Project for Potential Government Financial Support in Landmark Critical Minerals Partnership Governments of the United States and Japan Considering Financial Support for Atlas Lithium's Neves Project

April 02, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Atlas Lithium Corporation

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Neves Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley is named in the Joint Fact Sheet for Japan-U.S. Critical Minerals Project Cooperation (the "Joint Fact Sheet") and is the only Brazil-based lithium project named in such list. The Joint Fact Sheet was released on March 20, 2026 by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry ("METI") together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan ("MOFA") and is available at . Notably, the Joint Fact Sheet states that the Government of Japan and the Government of United States are considering financial support for the purpose of development of the Neves Project.

The Joint Fact Sheet follows the U.S.-Japan Critical Minerals Investment Ministerial held on March 14, 2026, in Tokyo among the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Japan's METI. It also follows the summit held between Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, and U.S. President, Donald Trump, on March 19, 2026. Both governments have set out an action plan towards strengthening secure and diversified critical minerals supply chains for Japan, the United States, and global markets, building upon the Framework for Securing the Supply of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths through Mining and Processing signed on October 28, 2025, in Tokyo. The Joint Fact Sheet lists projects that can potentially contribute towards strengthening the critical minerals supply chain, including the Atlas Lithium Neves Project.

Atlas Lithium's inclusion in the Joint Fact Sheet is particularly notable given the Company's existing strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest global trading and investment companies. In March 2024, Mitsui made a US$30 million strategic investment in Atlas Lithium common shares and entered into an offtake agreement for the purchase of lithium concentrate from the Neves Project. Mitsui's equity interest in Atlas Lithium, as recognized in the Joint Fact Sheet, provides a direct commercial bridge between the Neves Project and Japan's industrial base.

Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Lithium, commented: "The inclusion of the Neves Project in the Japan-U.S. Critical Minerals Joint Fact Sheet, with both the U.S. and Japanese governments considering financial support for our project, is a powerful recognition of the strategic value of our assets and the progress that our team has achieved. Together with our strategic partner Mitsui & Co., we remain focused on bringing the Neves Project into production and supplying high-quality lithium concentrate to the global market. We are also proud of working with the local communities in bringing progress to an economically disadvantaged area of Brazil."

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 21% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. For example, Atlas Lithium is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential financial support it may receive from the U.S. and Japanese governments as the result of being included in the Joint Fact Sheet. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless as otherwise required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Gary Guyton

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (833) 661-7900

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@Atlas_Lithium







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Source: Atlas Lithium Corporation