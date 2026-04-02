Associate Clinical Fellow, Dietetics, Manchester Metropolitan University

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Dr Kate Grimshaw is a clinical academic dietitian based between Manchester Metropolitan University and the Northern Care Alliance, at Salford Care Organisation where she is Clinical Research fellow in the NCA Centre for Clinical and Care Research. She continues to work clinically at Salford Care Organisation seeing adult patients with adverse reactions to food, which is also her main area of research interest.

Kate qualified as a dietitian in the UK in after completing a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Nutrition and Dietetics (Her first degree was in Human Biology). She has since worked in a number of dietetic posts in different settings including clinical, research, academic, the charitable sector and management. She has completed an MSc in Human Nutrition and Postgraduate Diploma in Allergy. In 2012 she completed her PhD looking at infant feeding practices in the first year of life and the development of food allergy.

Kate's research interests include in adverse reactions to foods in adults and children including aetiology, diagnosis and treatment of food allergy and also the nutritional adequacy of exclusion diets. The importance of the whole diet and its influence on the gut microbiome and immune system are of particular interest following on from her PhD findings. Her research methodologies include observational studies, randomised control trials including food challenge and blinding methodologies, pattern analysis, and research on dietary intake including food frequency questionnaire design and analysis. She supervises PhD students and acts as mentor to a number of dietitians across the UK.

Kate has authored book chapters on food hypersensitivity, prevention of food allergy and nutritional aspects of exclusion diets in adults and children. She has numerous publications in international journals. She is often asked to write articles on different aspects of food allergy and is also an internationally sought speaker/lecturer on such topics. She is an honorary Senior Research Fellow with the University of Manchester, Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Southampton.

Kate is a member of a number of Professional committees including the Standards of Care Committee of the British Society of Allergy and Immunology and the General and Education Trust of the British Dietetic Association.

–present Associate Clinical Fellow, Dietetics, Manchester Metropolitan University

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