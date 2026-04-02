Senior Military Command Investigates Actions Of Skelya Regiment Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

It is noted that on March 31, taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, the unit conducted active operations in the specified sector of the front to advance the offensive using armored vehicles.

“An internal investigation is underway. We ask that you refrain from publicizing unprofessional assessments. They may negatively impact the further course of combat operations in the Pokrovsk agglomeration,” the statement reads.

Earlier, Defense Minister's adviser and volunteer Serhii Sternenko claimed that the Skelya regiment had allegedly sent a convoy of military equipment to storm a position near Pokrovsk recklessly, just as the Russians do.

The Skelya regiment explained on Facebook that, together with the 155th Mechanized Brigade, it is carrying out an order to defend positions in Pokrovsk.

“To support our fighters and eliminate the advancing enemy, it is necessary to carry out counterattacks. Otherwise, the enemy may surround some of our positions, and all our men will die without rotation, evacuation, or reinforcements,” the regiment emphasized.

On March 31, Skelya carried out a successful counterattack on one of the key tactical targets captured by the Russians in Pokrovsk. The regiment took advantage of favorable weather conditions to accomplish the mission and save the fighters' lives. The troops moved in armored vehicles equipped with additional protection. Reliable communications were established, and aerial reconnaissance, drone fire support, artillery, and tanks were provided.

During the counterattack, enemy drones struck four Ukrainian armored vehicles right near the targeted site. The assault group successfully landed and completed its mission. It is still fighting at this location.

“Our losses in the battle on March 31 were two soldiers who were killed near the armored vehicles by drone strikes. All vehicle crews were evacuated on the fifth combat vehicle in the convoy, which returned intact. The assault group at the target site is engaged in combat, is in contact with command, and is receiving maximum fire support,” the regiment stated.

Regarding Sternenko's comment, the Skelya regiment believes that, in assessing their actions, he relied on posts and videos from Russian sources that deliberately spliced together data on strikes from different days and different sections of the front, and that do not directly pertain to the operation on March 31.

The regiment is convinced that, based on information distorted by the enemy, the advisor to the Minister of Defense drew conclusions that do not correspond to reality but serve the goals of Russian propaganda.

War update: 146 clashes on front lines, fiercest battles are in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole

“We are open to professional dialogue, inspections, and analysis. However, we consider it unacceptable to publicly disseminate a statement by a defense ministry representative that is not based on communication with participants in the operation or on the findings of an official investigation, but solely on enemy videos and statements. Such an approach does not contribute to establishing the truth but only plays into the enemy's hands,” Skelya regiment noted.

The regiment added that it is conducting its own analysis of its actions, particularly those carried out during the March 31 operation. The relevant materials will be provided to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces halted a Russian offensive against several settlements in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.