Tusk Calls Trump And Orbán's Latest Statements“Putin's Dream Plan”

Tusk Calls Trump And Orbán's Latest Statements“Putin's Dream Plan”
In his post, Tusk commented on all the latest developments, which, in his words, are extremely beneficial to the Kremlin.
“The threat of NATO's break-up, easing sanctions on Russia, a massive energy crisis in Europe, halting aid for Ukraine and blocking the loan for Kyiv by Orbán - it all looks like Putin's dream plan,” Tusk wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Donald Trump stated that he is seriously considering the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from NATO after allies failed to support U.S. military action against Iran.Read also: Trump threatens to halt arms supplies to Ukraine to pressure Europe on Hormuz Strait – FT
In addition, Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that Trump is currently reviewing U.S. support for European efforts to assist Ukraine.
Photo: Kancelaria Prezesa Rady Ministrów
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