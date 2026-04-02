Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Assault Group On Lyman Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Joint Forces Task Force reported this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operation.

"Units of the 66th Mechanized Brigade on the Lyman axis eliminated an enemy assault group. After detecting the enemy, FPV drones and mortar fire destroyed the invaders, with the final blow delivered by a precise drone strike," the statement said.

Special Operations Center 'Alpha' preemptively eliminate Russian drone operators

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had intensified pressure along several axes in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, as well as on the strategically important Lyman front, although there are no signs of their advance.

Illustrative photo