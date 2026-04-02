New Wave Of Former Idps Arrive Home To Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) dispatched to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar city as part of the 'Great Return to the liberated territories' program has successfully reached its destination, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the information, 27 families who set out from the Tartar region this morning have arrived in Kalbajar. Upon arrival, the families will receive the keys to their new homes

13:14

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) was sent to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar city as part of the 'Great Return to the liberated territories' program, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 27 families (113 people) are being relocated to Kalbajar. The relocated families will permanently settle in the first residential neighborhood of the city.

For the residents of Kalbajar, who lived as IDPs for years, today is a moment of both erasing sad memories and experiencing great pride. The residents say that although they were forced to leave their homeland under difficult circumstances on April 2, 1993, 33 years later, on that very same calendar day, they are returning to Kalbajar as representatives of a victorious nation.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.