Azerbaijan, China Review Diplomatic Relations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A roundtable dedicated to the anniversary of Azerbaijani-Chinese diplomatic relations was held in the Azerbaijani Parliament on April 2, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Soltan Mammadov, head of the inter-parliamentary working group on China, highlighted that China was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence and reflected on the development of bilateral relations over the past 34 years.

He emphasized that growing cooperation in the economy, culture, and other fields serves the interests of both nations, noting the importance of projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in strengthening these ties and outlining future plans.

China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, attending the event, described the 34th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a source of pride. The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan's support for China's global initiatives is highly valued and that trade turnover and cooperation across multiple sectors continue to expand steadily.

Members of Azerbaijan's inter-parliamentary working group on China, including MPs Sabina Salmanova, Gunay Efendiyeva, Nigar Mammadova, Rashad Mahmudov, Tahir Mirkishili, Nagif Hamzayev, and Elman Nasirov, also participated in the discussions.