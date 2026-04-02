Turkmenistan, Malaysia Explore Expanding Agricultural Cooperation And Joint Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Malaysia discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector and launching joint projects, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Malaysia Muhammetniyaz Mashalov and Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad bin Sabu.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties and expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the agricultural sector, including the establishment of joint enterprises, development of export logistics, and promotion of environmentally friendly production.

Particular attention was paid to the introduction of digital technologies and precision farming systems, exchange of experience in crop production and livestock development, as well as the use of drought-resistant crops and modernization of irrigation systems.

The parties also discussed prospects for increasing mutual trade in agricultural products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, and considered measures to stimulate investment and processing of agricultural goods.

In this context, the sides proposed preparing a memorandum of understanding between the agriculture ministries of the two countries, as well as agreements between relevant research institutions, including Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute.

The Turkmen side also invited Malaysian specialists to participate in the international exhibitions“Agro Pack Turkmenistan - 2026” and“Food Turkmenistan 2026,” scheduled to be held in Ashgabat on May 12-14.