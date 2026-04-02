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ACC Allocates JD3.6M In Loans For Northern Badia Agricultural Sector
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, April 2 (Petra) -- The Northern Badia branch of the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) has allocated JD3.6 million for its lending plan for 2026 to finance beneficiary projects under specific programs.
In remarks to 'Petra" on Thursday, Branch Director Hamadeh Shrafat said the financing package covers the corporation's regular projects, including the purchase of sheep and feed, dairy processing, and small-scale ventures targeting families and unemployed youth at reduced interest and low murabaha rates.
He added that the loans also serve interest-free projects to support farmers, particularly owners of artesian wells by securing water through the purchase and installation of water-saving irrigation networks and shade nets.
Additionally, he noted the plan covers energy-support projects for farmers, initiatives for unemployed youth, and financing for agricultural institutions and companies at low interest and murabaha rates and rural finance enterprises for establishing butcher shops, productive kitchens, vegetable stores, and spice shops.
Mafraq, April 2 (Petra) -- The Northern Badia branch of the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) has allocated JD3.6 million for its lending plan for 2026 to finance beneficiary projects under specific programs.
In remarks to 'Petra" on Thursday, Branch Director Hamadeh Shrafat said the financing package covers the corporation's regular projects, including the purchase of sheep and feed, dairy processing, and small-scale ventures targeting families and unemployed youth at reduced interest and low murabaha rates.
He added that the loans also serve interest-free projects to support farmers, particularly owners of artesian wells by securing water through the purchase and installation of water-saving irrigation networks and shade nets.
Additionally, he noted the plan covers energy-support projects for farmers, initiatives for unemployed youth, and financing for agricultural institutions and companies at low interest and murabaha rates and rural finance enterprises for establishing butcher shops, productive kitchens, vegetable stores, and spice shops.
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