Emergent Biosolutions Participates In Upcoming International Preparedness Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS), a global life sciences leader with biodefense and medical countermeasures products, announced today that members of its products business, medical affairs, government and public affairs teams will participate in the following international preparedness conferences:



London Defence Conference, April 10-11, London, United Kingdom

CBRN Research & Innovation Conference, May 19-21, Arcachon, France

Global Health Security Conference, June 9-12, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia BIO International Convention, June 20-22, San Diego, California, United States



“As the world navigates an increasingly complex health threat landscape, Emergent is committed to working with governments to help protect regional and global security,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government and public affairs.“We look forward to engaging with government and industry leaders to discuss how together we can strengthen preparedness and help protect and save lives.”

Emergent specializes in developing, manufacturing and delivering medical countermeasures to governments around the world for security and preparedness. These products support emergency response preparedness and help protect the public from critical threats like smallpox, anthrax, botulism and Ebola. Learn more about how we help protect people worldwide from biological threats at emergentbiosolutions/biothreats.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

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