Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation's Swabhimaan Initiative With MAVIM Hits Rs 1 Crore Revenue Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation's Women CSR initiative 'Swabhimaan,' in partnership with Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), on Thursday announced that 'Swateja Mart' and 'Swateja Kitchen' have crossed the Rs 1 crore revenue milestone within just one year.

This achievement underscores the success of women-led entrepreneurship enabled through strong public–private collaboration.

Aditi Tatkare, State Minister for Women and Child Development, along with Rajalakshmi Shah (IAS), Managing Director of MAVIM, visited Swateja Mart.

During the visit, Tatkare toured stalls, engaged with women entrepreneurs, inaugurated 'Swateja Kitchen', and even placed an online order via Swiggy.

She commended the integrated processes and the support extended by Adani Foundation and MAVIM, while presenting cheques to women beneficiaries who successfully executed large-scale orders.

“Swateja Mart and Swateja Cloud Kitchen are model projects that demonstrate how organizations like Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation, and MAVIM are advancing women empowerment, creating meaningful livelihood opportunities, and promoting financial independence,” said Tatkare.

Implemented under Swabhimaan in partnership with MAVIM and BMC, the project has empowered more than 380 women Self Help Groups, benefiting over 4,500 women through skill training, savings initiatives, and access to institutional credit.

Swateja Mart and the Swateja Cloud Kitchen provide sustainable market linkages via stalls, weekly markets, corporate outlets, online platforms, and food delivery channels-collectively generating over Rs 1 crore in business to date.

“This milestone underscores the power of public–private partnerships in driving women-led growth. We are proud to collaborate with MAVIM and local authorities to create scalable models that promote financial independence and social empowerment,” said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

An Adani Foundation spokesperson emphasised that“beyond numbers, this milestone represents confidence, resilience, and economic empowerment of women.

“Swateja Mart and Swateja Kitchen exemplify how focused CSR efforts can deliver scalable, sustainable impact under the Swabhimaan initiative,” the spokesperson noted.