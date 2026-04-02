ECI Bars Opinion Polls During 48-Hour Silence Period Before Assembly Poll Voting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, reminded candidates and political parties contesting the April 9 Assembly elections and bypolls that a 48-hour silence period -- which prohibits broadcast of opinion polls and display of election matter -- will be enforced on April 7 from 6 p.m., an official said.

In Assam, however, the 48-hour silence period will begin at 5 p.m. on April 7 and end with the culmination of voting on April 9 at 5 p.m., an official statement said, adding that Exit Poll results are barred from release before the end of voting on April 9 and April 29.

The poll panel cautioned TV/radio channels and cable networks not to display opinion polls during the silence period.

The ECI said that Section 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours (silence period) ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.

"Violation of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both," the statement said.

"The TV channels and cable networks must ensure that the content of the programme telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the silence period should not contain any material, including views/appeals by panellists/participants that may be construed as promoting/prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate or influencing/affecting the result of the election," the ECI said.

In Kerala and Puducherry, the silence period will begin at 6 p.m. on April 7 and end at 6 p.m. on voting day on April 9, the statement added.

Since the bypolls in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura are scheduled for April 9, the silence period of 48 hours in these states will also begin on April 7 evening, the statement said.

"On April 21 evening, the silence period will be enforced for Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the first phase of West Bengal Assembly election and Gujarat and Maharashtra bypolls," the ECI said.

"For the second phase of West Bengal Assembly election, the silence period will start at 6 p.m. on April 27 and end with voting on April 29 at 6 p.m.," the ECI added.

On March 15, the ECI announced the schedule for the election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bypolls to eight Assembly constituencies of Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

While reiterating the poll panel's resolve to conduct "violence and inducement-free" elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that the results for the Assembly elections and bypolls will be declared on May 4.