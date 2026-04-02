Naxal Sub-Zonal Commander With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Jharkhand's Latehar

MENAFN - IANS) Latehar (Jharkhand), April 2 (IANS) Two days after the country was declared free of Naxals (Maoists), security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in Jharkhand's Latehar.

Surendra Lohra alias 'Tiger', a sub-zonal commander of the banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJP), surrendered before the police in the district on Thursday, officials said.

Lohra, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, laid down arms in the presence of Palamu Range IG Shailendra Kumar Sinha and Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav.

A resident of Manjar village under Latehar Sadar police station limits, he had been associated with various Maoist groups for nearly two decades.

Police officials said Lohra is wanted in multiple serious cases registered across different police stations in the district, underscoring his long-standing involvement in extremist activities.

Welcoming his surrender, IG Sinha attributed the development to the state government's rehabilitation initiative 'Nayi Disha'. He said the initiative aims to bring Maoist cadres back into the mainstream of society.

He said Lohra was briefed in detail about the benefits and support available under the policy, which played a key role in his decision to abandon the path of violence.

SP Kumar Gaurav highlighted that 28 Maoists have surrendered in Latehar district during his tenure of around one and a half years. He said this is the result of the growing impact of sustained anti-Naxal (Maoist) operations combined with rehabilitation efforts.

He described Lohra's surrender as a“major milestone” in the ongoing campaign to make Latehar Maoist-free.

At the same time, the SP issued a stern warning to those still involved in insurgent activities. He urged them to take advantage of the government's surrender policy or face strict action by security forces.

Several senior police officials, including DSP Vinod Ravani, Inspector Pramod Kumar, and Station House Officer Krishna Pal Singh Pavaiya, were present during the surrender ceremony.