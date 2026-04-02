Meryl Streep On Makers' Splurging On 'The Devil Wears Prada 2': 'Honey, They Spent The Money'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) The Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep has shared that the producers had no qualms shelling out the money for the upcoming 2nd part of the 'The Devil Wears Prada' franchise.

The actress recently appeared on the chat show 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', and told the host,“20 years ago, it was categorized as a chick flick, and that designation has kind of not worn well, you know, after 'Barbie' and 'Mamma Mia', and other films that completely catch the studios by surprise that people want to see them, because they have girls in the center of the story, women in the center of the story”.

She further mentioned,“So they were not, we had to scrabble for our budget. And that was true. I think I've talked to Greta Gerwig about it. That was true with Barbie a little bit, in comparison to what they spend on other films. This one, honey, they spent the money”.

'The Devil Wears Prada '2 is an upcoming sequel to the 2006 film, with an official trailer released ahead of its planned May 1, 2026 theatrical debut. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film brings back original cast members including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

The story is set years after the original and continues within the fashion publishing industry, focusing on the evolving media landscape and the decline of traditional print magazines. The character of Miranda Priestly remains central, navigating industry changes and shifting power dynamics.

Emily Blunt's character is depicted in a senior executive role with significant influence over advertising, creating professional conflict. The film retains the Runway magazine setting and builds on established character arcs. It is produced under Disney, which now controls the original studio's catalogue.