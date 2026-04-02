Minor Girl Run Over By Car In MP's Indore Suffers Severe Injuries

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, April 2 (IANS) A girl child, around three to five-years-old, miraculously escaped death, but was severely injured when a car ran over her in Shanti Niketan, a posh residential colony, located behind the Bombay Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, when the girl along with another child was playing outside her home, located within the Shanti Niketan colony located under the jurisdiction of Lasudia Police Station in Indore Zone-2.

The matter came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a car running over a child.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at a residence within the same colony.

The video shows two children playing on the road when a grey-coloured car approached from behind and struck one of the children.

The car's front wheel rolled over the child's legs, while the rear wheel passed over her body.

After the car drove away, the child can be seen attempting to get up on her own.

Confirming the authenticity of the viral video, Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Zone-2, Amrendra Singh, said on Thursday that the car belongs to Sanjay Agarwar, a resident of Shanti Niketan colony.

"A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the video that went viral on the social media. The vehicle involved has been seized, and legal proceedings are underway. The car belongs to Sanjay Agarwar, who lives in the same colony. At the time of the incident, the vehicle was being driven by his driver. The child sustained an injury to her leg, and she is currently undergoing treatment," the Indore ADCP added.

This incident came a week after a female software engineer Shampa Pandey was run over by a car during an altercation in a posh residential colony Shiv Vatika Township on March 26.

Both these incidents occurred under the jurisdiction of Lasudia Police Station within a period of a week.

The accused persons -- Kuldeep Choudhary and his 18-year-old son Monish were arrested soon after the incident on March 26, and further investigation was still underway.