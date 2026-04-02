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New Zealand, Cook Island Formalize Defense, Security Declaration
(MENAFN) New Zealand and the Cook Islands formalized a Defense and Security Declaration in Rarotonga on Thursday, moving swiftly to shore up their bilateral alliance following a period of sustained diplomatic friction triggered by the self-governing island nation's security pact with China.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters framed the agreement in stark terms, warning that the strategic landscape both nations now navigate "is more complex and contested today than at any other point since New Zealand and the Cook Islands formed our free association relationship in 1965."
The declaration, Peters said, was a necessary act of clarity. "In that context, it's vital that New Zealand and the Cook Islands are clear, with one another and third parties, about the nature of our special relationship and our responsibilities to one another in the defense and security domains," he said.
The foreign minister did not shy away from acknowledging the turbulence that preceded Thursday's agreement, conceding that the two governments have had "a series of serious disagreements since late 2024." Tensions had flared after Wellington pressed Rarotonga to disclose the contents of its agreement with Beijing — a pact whose details remain largely undisclosed.
"This Declaration resolves… ambiguity and provides clarity to both Governments so that we can move forward focused on the future, not the past," Peters added.
The Cook Islands — a self-governing territory of roughly 15,000 people — maintains a free association arrangement with New Zealand, sharing both a head of state and citizenship rights. That relationship has come under mounting scrutiny as Beijing has expanded its footprint across the South Pacific.
Speaking to reporters in Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning defended her country's ties with Rarotonga, describing the Cook Islands as an "important cooperation partner in the South Pacific" and insisting that both sides engage as "equals."
Mao pushed back firmly against the implication that Beijing's relationship with the island nation carries geopolitical intent, asserting that its ties with the Cook Islands do "not target" third countries and "should not be disrupted" by any third party.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters framed the agreement in stark terms, warning that the strategic landscape both nations now navigate "is more complex and contested today than at any other point since New Zealand and the Cook Islands formed our free association relationship in 1965."
The declaration, Peters said, was a necessary act of clarity. "In that context, it's vital that New Zealand and the Cook Islands are clear, with one another and third parties, about the nature of our special relationship and our responsibilities to one another in the defense and security domains," he said.
The foreign minister did not shy away from acknowledging the turbulence that preceded Thursday's agreement, conceding that the two governments have had "a series of serious disagreements since late 2024." Tensions had flared after Wellington pressed Rarotonga to disclose the contents of its agreement with Beijing — a pact whose details remain largely undisclosed.
"This Declaration resolves… ambiguity and provides clarity to both Governments so that we can move forward focused on the future, not the past," Peters added.
The Cook Islands — a self-governing territory of roughly 15,000 people — maintains a free association arrangement with New Zealand, sharing both a head of state and citizenship rights. That relationship has come under mounting scrutiny as Beijing has expanded its footprint across the South Pacific.
Speaking to reporters in Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning defended her country's ties with Rarotonga, describing the Cook Islands as an "important cooperation partner in the South Pacific" and insisting that both sides engage as "equals."
Mao pushed back firmly against the implication that Beijing's relationship with the island nation carries geopolitical intent, asserting that its ties with the Cook Islands do "not target" third countries and "should not be disrupted" by any third party.
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