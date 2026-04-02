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Biohackers World Completes 2026 Los Angeles Conference With Record Attendance And Expanded Program
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This past weekend, Biohackers World Conference & Expo returned to Los Angeles, taking place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The event brought together close to 2,000 attendees, with 35 speakers and over 75 exhibiting companies working across health, technology, and human performance.
Over two days, the conference moved beyond conversations about longevity and into how health is experienced in real time, through the body, the nervous system, and everyday behavior.
Day One: From Metabolic Health to the Foundations of Longevity
The conference opened with remarks from Mick Safron and Olia Chernova, setting the tone for a program focused on clarity in a space that often feels fragmented. The message was simple: biohacking is maturing into a more structured, evidence-informed field.
Early sessions focused on foundational drivers of health. Paul Denslow explored the role of the microbiome in shaping long-term outcomes, while Dr. Nathan Bryan addressed the growing prevalence of metabolic dysfunction and the role of nitric oxide in vascular health and insulin signaling.
Throughout the day, speakers returned to a common theme: many of today's health challenges are not isolated issues, but system-level imbalances. Sessions on toxins, inflammation, and environmental exposures highlighted how everyday inputs - from air and water to stress and lifestyle - shape long-term health trajectories.
Valérie Orsoni's keynote examined the role of mycotoxins and chronic inflammation in accelerating aging, while Robby Besner presented a broader framework for navigating environmental and internal stressors in modern life.
The conversation also expanded into personalization and data. Dr. Jin-Xiong She emphasized the importance of biomarker testing as a foundation for effective health strategies, while Kim Ressler explored how genomics can inform individualized approaches to performance and recovery.
By the end of the first day, a clear pattern emerged: longevity is less about isolated interventions and more about understanding how different systems - metabolic, environmental, and behavioral - interact.
Day Two: Stress, Systems, and the Future of Health
The second day shifted toward one of the most consistent themes across the conference: stress and recovery.
Panel discussions explored how chronic, unprocessed stress impacts both body and brain, contributing to fatigue, burnout, and reduced resilience. Rather than treating stress as something to eliminate, speakers reframed it as a signal - one that requires regulation, not suppression.
At the same time, the conversation moved into systems-level thinking. David Korsunsky presented on the future of AI in health, describing a shift from fragmented data tracking toward adaptive systems that evolve alongside the individual.
Other sessions explored emerging frontiers, including bioelectric medicine, light-based therapies, and energy-focused approaches to health. Speakers such as Dr. Nima Farshid, Danielle Palmer, and Jason Shurka examined how frequency, light, and electrical signaling may play a role in how the body communicates and recovers.
Additional panels addressed weight management, highlighting why traditional approaches centered on restriction and control often fail to account for how the body regulates itself through metabolism, signaling, and recovery.
Where the Event Came to Life: Experience-Based Sessions
One of the defining aspects of the Los Angeles edition was the emphasis on experience.
Rather than only presenting information, the program created space for attendees to feel how different practices affect the body in real time.
Cru Von Holtzendorff-Fehling led a guided meditation focused on the“state of being,” shifting attention away from effort and toward presence. The session explored the idea that longevity may not always be something to optimize, but something to embody.
Nadège introduced a somatic approach to vitality in *Sex & Longevity*, guiding participants through nervous system regulation and embodied awareness practices designed to support connection, relaxation, and energy.
Salim Najjar's HRV workshop gave participants a direct look at how the body communicates through variability and rhythm, offering practical tools to restore balance and build resilience.
Pavel Aeon closed the loop with a full-system reset protocol combining breath, sound, and guided awareness, designed to shift the body from activation into recovery.
Across these sessions, a consistent takeaway emerged: health is not only something to measure, but something to experience.
The Expo Floor: Technology Meets Everyday Application
The Expo Hall featured more than 75 companies presenting tools and technologies across biomarker tracking, recovery systems, neurotechnology, and metabolic health. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with emerging solutions, as tools that can be integrated into daily life.
A Field in Transition
What stood out most across the two days was a shift in perspective. There is growing recognition that health cannot be reduced to isolated metrics, protocols, or short-term interventions. Instead, it is shaped by a combination of data, environment, behavior, and internal regulation.
Biohackers World Los Angeles reflected that transition, bringing together science, technology, and lived experience into one space. As the field continues to evolve, the direction is becoming clearer: longevity is not just about extending life, but about improving how it feels and functions along the way.
Upcoming Events
Biohackers World will expand to New York for the first time this summer, with its next Conference & Expo taking place June 27–28, 2026. The upcoming edition is expected to build on the themes explored in Los Angeles - from metabolic health and stress regulation to data-driven and experience-based approaches to longevity.
With each city, the format continues to evolve, bringing together local communities alongside global speakers, and expanding the dialogue around how health is understood and practiced in everyday life.
Over two days, the conference moved beyond conversations about longevity and into how health is experienced in real time, through the body, the nervous system, and everyday behavior.
Day One: From Metabolic Health to the Foundations of Longevity
The conference opened with remarks from Mick Safron and Olia Chernova, setting the tone for a program focused on clarity in a space that often feels fragmented. The message was simple: biohacking is maturing into a more structured, evidence-informed field.
Early sessions focused on foundational drivers of health. Paul Denslow explored the role of the microbiome in shaping long-term outcomes, while Dr. Nathan Bryan addressed the growing prevalence of metabolic dysfunction and the role of nitric oxide in vascular health and insulin signaling.
Throughout the day, speakers returned to a common theme: many of today's health challenges are not isolated issues, but system-level imbalances. Sessions on toxins, inflammation, and environmental exposures highlighted how everyday inputs - from air and water to stress and lifestyle - shape long-term health trajectories.
Valérie Orsoni's keynote examined the role of mycotoxins and chronic inflammation in accelerating aging, while Robby Besner presented a broader framework for navigating environmental and internal stressors in modern life.
The conversation also expanded into personalization and data. Dr. Jin-Xiong She emphasized the importance of biomarker testing as a foundation for effective health strategies, while Kim Ressler explored how genomics can inform individualized approaches to performance and recovery.
By the end of the first day, a clear pattern emerged: longevity is less about isolated interventions and more about understanding how different systems - metabolic, environmental, and behavioral - interact.
Day Two: Stress, Systems, and the Future of Health
The second day shifted toward one of the most consistent themes across the conference: stress and recovery.
Panel discussions explored how chronic, unprocessed stress impacts both body and brain, contributing to fatigue, burnout, and reduced resilience. Rather than treating stress as something to eliminate, speakers reframed it as a signal - one that requires regulation, not suppression.
At the same time, the conversation moved into systems-level thinking. David Korsunsky presented on the future of AI in health, describing a shift from fragmented data tracking toward adaptive systems that evolve alongside the individual.
Other sessions explored emerging frontiers, including bioelectric medicine, light-based therapies, and energy-focused approaches to health. Speakers such as Dr. Nima Farshid, Danielle Palmer, and Jason Shurka examined how frequency, light, and electrical signaling may play a role in how the body communicates and recovers.
Additional panels addressed weight management, highlighting why traditional approaches centered on restriction and control often fail to account for how the body regulates itself through metabolism, signaling, and recovery.
Where the Event Came to Life: Experience-Based Sessions
One of the defining aspects of the Los Angeles edition was the emphasis on experience.
Rather than only presenting information, the program created space for attendees to feel how different practices affect the body in real time.
Cru Von Holtzendorff-Fehling led a guided meditation focused on the“state of being,” shifting attention away from effort and toward presence. The session explored the idea that longevity may not always be something to optimize, but something to embody.
Nadège introduced a somatic approach to vitality in *Sex & Longevity*, guiding participants through nervous system regulation and embodied awareness practices designed to support connection, relaxation, and energy.
Salim Najjar's HRV workshop gave participants a direct look at how the body communicates through variability and rhythm, offering practical tools to restore balance and build resilience.
Pavel Aeon closed the loop with a full-system reset protocol combining breath, sound, and guided awareness, designed to shift the body from activation into recovery.
Across these sessions, a consistent takeaway emerged: health is not only something to measure, but something to experience.
The Expo Floor: Technology Meets Everyday Application
The Expo Hall featured more than 75 companies presenting tools and technologies across biomarker tracking, recovery systems, neurotechnology, and metabolic health. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with emerging solutions, as tools that can be integrated into daily life.
A Field in Transition
What stood out most across the two days was a shift in perspective. There is growing recognition that health cannot be reduced to isolated metrics, protocols, or short-term interventions. Instead, it is shaped by a combination of data, environment, behavior, and internal regulation.
Biohackers World Los Angeles reflected that transition, bringing together science, technology, and lived experience into one space. As the field continues to evolve, the direction is becoming clearer: longevity is not just about extending life, but about improving how it feels and functions along the way.
Upcoming Events
Biohackers World will expand to New York for the first time this summer, with its next Conference & Expo taking place June 27–28, 2026. The upcoming edition is expected to build on the themes explored in Los Angeles - from metabolic health and stress regulation to data-driven and experience-based approaches to longevity.
With each city, the format continues to evolve, bringing together local communities alongside global speakers, and expanding the dialogue around how health is understood and practiced in everyday life.
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