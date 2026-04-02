OBC Panel Not Constituted On Time To Stall Electoral Process, Alleges Raj Cong Chief Dotasra
He alleged that the OBC Commission was not constituted on time to stall the electoral process.
Referring to the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, Dotasra said that elections must be conducted within five years, adding that delays were only permitted during Covid-19 with the Supreme Court's approval.
"The state government is now making excuses like delimitation and pending reports to avoid elections," the State Congress Chief added.
Dotasra made the remarks in Ajmer while travelling from Jaipur to Beawar along with the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully, where both leaders were welcomed by Congress workers.
He also claimed that even if the OBC Commission report is unavailable, elections should still be conducted, citing Supreme Court observations.
Dotasra also announced that Congress leaders would tour districts to "expose the government" over alleged misuse of bureaucracy in local bodies.
He also alleged that the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has become a "centre for adjustment" for Ministers' and MLAs' sons.
LoP Jully also targeted the Centre, questioning its foreign policy.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Israel visit, the LoP said the Prime Minister should clarify his diplomatic stance.
The LoP also raised concerns over rising fuel and LPG prices, pointing to long queues at petrol pumps and gas agencies.
"People are facing hardships, but the government is only making claims," LoP Jully said.
Taking to his official X account on Thursday, Dotasra said: "The BJP government is neither able to provide cylinders nor able to stop their black marketing! Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Ji probably can't see these long queues and black marketing! In every city, every neighborhood, people are standing in long queues for hours, and on the other hand, cylinders are being openly sold in black under the patronage of those in power. LPG supply is stalled, the common man is helpless, but the government is oblivious! The failure of the BJP government is clear... no control, no concrete action, just and just false posturing!"
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