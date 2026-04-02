Govt Handling Of West Asia Crisis 'Remarkable', Says JD(U) MP Jha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday commented on the ongoing West Asia situation, stating that the crisis was not created by India or its government, but the Centre's management of the situation has been“remarkable.”

Speaking to reporters, Jha said the crisis has been continuing for over a month and has affected several parts of the world.“The crisis has been going on for more than a month. In many places across the world, restrictions have been imposed, and in some regions, emergency-like or even lockdown-like situations have emerged. Prices of petrol and diesel have increased in our neighbouring countries as well,” he said.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the issue from the very beginning.“From day one, the Prime Minister spoke about the situation in Parliament and during all-party meetings. What we are seeing on the ground is that the government, with the Prime Minister personally monitoring the situation, has kept everything under control,” Jha said.

Jha further noted that while the government has been taking all necessary steps, reports of panic buying have surfaced.“We are hearing that due to fear, some people are stockpiling essential items. At the same time, the Opposition has also spread confusion regarding the situation,” he alleged.

He, however, expressed confidence in the public's trust in the government.“People have understood the situation and have faith in Prime Minister Modi. We are importing fuel and are also exploring new sources and destinations for supplies. This is a significant step,” he said.

Reiterating his point, Jha emphasized that the crisis was global in nature.“This is not a crisis created by India or its government. Despite this, the way the government has managed the situation is commendable. I have said many times that the Opposition often tries to find opportunities in times of crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, West Asia remains engulfed in escalating tensions, with US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region. Iran has reportedly targeted US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while Israel continues strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The conflict has begun to impact global energy markets, with disruptions in Saudi and Qatari oil output raising concerns over supply through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.