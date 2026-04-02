Nepal Holds Its First Post-Poll Parliament Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepal's newly elected lawmakers met Thursday for the first parliamentary session since an anti-corruption protests toppled the government in September 2025 and left the old parliament building in flames.

Lawmakers, elected in March, met within the new parliament building, with many of the politicians taking their seats for the first time.

That includes the Himalayan nation's new leader, rapper-turned-politician Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who led the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to sweep the polls, winning 182 of the 275 seats, just short of a two-thirds majority.

The prime minister Shah, 35, dressed all in black, has remained silent publicly since his RSP party won the election, beyond taking the oath as leader and the release of a rap song, where he said that the "strength of unity" was his "national power".

Rabi Lamichhane, president of the RSP, spoke to lawmakers on Thursday.

"The votes we have received are not just of support, but for change... and I can proudly say we have begun that change," he said.

"Our work, and the government's work, will speak," he said.

Lamichhane asked the opposition to "monitor us 24 hours", and use their experience to point out their mistakes.

The new parliament is markedly younger compared to the previous government, with nearly 60 directly elected members under the age of 40.

The September demonstrations began over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding fury over corruption and economic hardship.