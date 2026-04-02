Parliament Of Moldova Votes To Withdraw From CIS Founding Agreements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Point reported this.

As noted, the draft documents were supported by 60 MPs.

The denunciation of these agreements was initiated by the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which explained the decision by stating that the fundamental values and principles of the CIS are not being upheld. In particular, the provision states that member states recognize and respect each other's territorial integrity and the inviolability of their existing borders. Russia, which violates this principle, is waging war against Ukraine, has committed acts of aggression against Georgia, and has illegally deployed its troops on the territory of the Republic of Moldova, the publication notes.

Furthermore, denouncing the CIS agreement is an important and inevitable step on Moldova's path toward EU accession.

To date, Moldova has denounced approximately 70 agreements with the CIS to align national policy with EU standards and norms, as well as to modernize the country's legislative and economic framework.

Russia rewriting history of CIS countries to sanitize Soviet past – CCD

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 11, Moldova initiated the procedure for its final withdrawal from the statutory bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States-the government approved the denunciation of the CIS's founding documents.