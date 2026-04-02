Rand Paul Backs Trump's NATO Withdrawal Warning, Calls Congress For Debate On Alliance

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American Senator Rand Paul recently expressed support for former President Donald Trump's views on the possibility of the United States withdrawing from NATO.

According to AzerNEWS, Paul shared his thoughts on the social network platform "X," stating, "President Trump is right to strongly consider leaving NATO. I support the President's constitutional authority under Article II to withdraw from any treaty - including NATO - without needing Senate approval. Congress tried to block that with the 2023 Kaine-Rubio provision in the NDAA, but the Constitution grants the executive power to the president."

Senator Paul also emphasized that the military structure, which has its roots in the Cold War era, has grown excessively large due to continuous expansion. He argued that a serious debate is necessary to determine whether the alliance is advantageous for US interests or has become a one-sided burden.

Recently, Trump mentioned in an interview with The Telegraph that he was seriously contemplating the idea of US withdrawal from NATO. On March 31, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that the US leadership would make a decision regarding NATO's future once the conflict involving Iran has concluded.