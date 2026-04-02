Skeena Gold & Silver Announces Pricing Of US$750 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering To Refinance Former Project Financing And To Fund Partial Buyback Of Existing Gold Stream
|Walter Coles
|Randy Reichert
|Executive Chairman
|President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Galina Meleger
Vice President Investor Relations
E:...
T: 604-684-8725
Skeena's Corporate Head office is located at Suite #2600 – 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver BC V6E 4E5
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“proposes”,“contemplates”,“generates”,“targets”,“is projected”,“is planned”,“considers”,“estimates”,“expects”,“is expected”,“potential” and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“might”,“will”,“could”, or“would” be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion and timing of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, including the estimated breakdown of proceeds for the uses described herein, the Company's plans to complete the Stream Buy-Down and to cancel the Term Loan and cost over-run facility, project development plans and future performance. Such forward-looking statements represent our management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to: general economic conditions and credit availability; actual results of current exploration activities; unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increases in market prices of mining consumables; possible variations in mineral reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; negotiation of agreements necessary to interconnect infrastructure for mining operations, including delays in reaching an agreement or costs associated with alternatives; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations and political and economic developments in the countries in which we operate; actual resolutions of legal and tax matters; the lack of an established trading market for any securities other than for our common shares; new diseases and epidemics; conflicts in Europe and the Middle East; the geopolitical risks associated with contracting into regions or countries that are potential concentrate customers, including China; negative operating cash flow; variation in our use of net proceeds from the Offering or circumstances that may result in such a change; loss of investment; smelter terms being market dependent and less favorable in the future, negatively affecting project economics; the possible future restriction of export of certain minerals (especially critical minerals) to other jurisdictions, limiting the choice of smelters available to process our material; securities class action litigation; publication of inaccurate or unfavorable research about our business; the difficulty in enforcing U.S. judgments against us; risks relating to the Notes; and a lack of an active trading market for the notes, and other risk factors identified in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2026, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR+ at or on EDGAR at Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by this cautionary note.
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