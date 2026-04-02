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Cansu Ozgul Curates 'Longevity House' By Contempco For Soho House Miami Pool House Debut
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This Saturday, April 4th, Soho House Miami Pool House will serve as the canvas for a uniquely curated experience brought to life by brand strategist Cansu Ozgul and her creative agency, Contempco.
The event marks the launch preview of Longevity House, a new wellness experience concept developed by Ozgul that reimagines how wellness is experienced today.
Longevity House is designed to make wellness social, interactive, and integrated into real life bringing together performance, recovery, and connection in a shared environment.
Developed through Ozgul's work as a marketing and brand strategist in the health and wellness space, the concept reflects a broader shift: moving wellness out of isolated routines and into culturally relevant, experience-led formats.
Known for her ability to bridge the worlds of wellness, hospitality, and design, Ozgul has spearheaded the creative direction for this weekend's activation. Under the Contempco banner, the experience reflects her approach to creating environments that go beyond traditional event formats, focusing instead on how people feel, connect, and engage within a space.
As the founder of Contempco, a creative marketing studio that has worked with global brands such as Marriott and Estée Lauder, Pepsico, etc, Cansu has personally curated every element of the April 4th experience. Her work centers on conscious, experience-led design, ensuring that the Soho House's Miami Pool House environment is not only visually compelling but intentionally structured around well-being and interaction.
Taking place immediately following the Soho House run club, the experience transitions guests into a guided, multi-modal wellness environment, where structured treatments and open interaction coexist.
The experience will feature:
Breathwork and cold plunge cycles (Wim Hof–inspired)
Red light therapy treatments
Oxygen-based recovery support
Interactive longevity and wellness touchpoints
Scientific food vendors
Guests are invited to move through the experience in a flexible, drop-in format, designed to support recovery, energy, and overall well-being in a social, open setting.
“Our goal with Contempco is always to build bridges between design and human experience,” says Cansu Ozgul.“Wellness has been too individual and too abstract, Longevity House is about bringing it into real life, making it social, experiential, and something people actually want to be part of.”
Positioned as a preview of a broader concept set to expand this May, Longevity House introduces a new format of wellness programming, one that integrates science-backed practices into culturally relevant, community-driven environments.
The event reflects Ozgul's continued influence on Miami's evolving wellness and creative scene, particularly at the intersection of health innovation, design, and hospitality.
Event Details:
What: Longevity House Launch Preview by Contempco
Where: Soho House Miami Pool House
When: Saturday, April 4 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Format: Post-run wellness and recovery experience (peak programming earlier in the day)
Curated by: Cansu Ozgul, Contempco
About Cansu Ozgul & Contempco:
Cansu Ozgul is a Parsons School of Design alumna and a graduate of Harvard Business School's Digital Health program. She is also a certified health coach and the co-founded a longevity-focused AI platform. She is the founder of Contempco, a creative agency working at the intersection of wellness, hospitality, and culture. As a marketing consultant specializing in health and wellness, Ozgul partners with both established brands and emerging companies to build and scale concepts across branding, marketing, advertising, events, and strategic partnerships. Her work focuses on translating wellness into real-life, experience-driven formats, making it more accessible, engaging, and culturally relevant. She is also the host of No BS Wellness.
For more information, visit
Contact:...
The event marks the launch preview of Longevity House, a new wellness experience concept developed by Ozgul that reimagines how wellness is experienced today.
Longevity House is designed to make wellness social, interactive, and integrated into real life bringing together performance, recovery, and connection in a shared environment.
Developed through Ozgul's work as a marketing and brand strategist in the health and wellness space, the concept reflects a broader shift: moving wellness out of isolated routines and into culturally relevant, experience-led formats.
Known for her ability to bridge the worlds of wellness, hospitality, and design, Ozgul has spearheaded the creative direction for this weekend's activation. Under the Contempco banner, the experience reflects her approach to creating environments that go beyond traditional event formats, focusing instead on how people feel, connect, and engage within a space.
As the founder of Contempco, a creative marketing studio that has worked with global brands such as Marriott and Estée Lauder, Pepsico, etc, Cansu has personally curated every element of the April 4th experience. Her work centers on conscious, experience-led design, ensuring that the Soho House's Miami Pool House environment is not only visually compelling but intentionally structured around well-being and interaction.
Taking place immediately following the Soho House run club, the experience transitions guests into a guided, multi-modal wellness environment, where structured treatments and open interaction coexist.
The experience will feature:
Breathwork and cold plunge cycles (Wim Hof–inspired)
Red light therapy treatments
Oxygen-based recovery support
Interactive longevity and wellness touchpoints
Scientific food vendors
Guests are invited to move through the experience in a flexible, drop-in format, designed to support recovery, energy, and overall well-being in a social, open setting.
“Our goal with Contempco is always to build bridges between design and human experience,” says Cansu Ozgul.“Wellness has been too individual and too abstract, Longevity House is about bringing it into real life, making it social, experiential, and something people actually want to be part of.”
Positioned as a preview of a broader concept set to expand this May, Longevity House introduces a new format of wellness programming, one that integrates science-backed practices into culturally relevant, community-driven environments.
The event reflects Ozgul's continued influence on Miami's evolving wellness and creative scene, particularly at the intersection of health innovation, design, and hospitality.
Event Details:
What: Longevity House Launch Preview by Contempco
Where: Soho House Miami Pool House
When: Saturday, April 4 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Format: Post-run wellness and recovery experience (peak programming earlier in the day)
Curated by: Cansu Ozgul, Contempco
About Cansu Ozgul & Contempco:
Cansu Ozgul is a Parsons School of Design alumna and a graduate of Harvard Business School's Digital Health program. She is also a certified health coach and the co-founded a longevity-focused AI platform. She is the founder of Contempco, a creative agency working at the intersection of wellness, hospitality, and culture. As a marketing consultant specializing in health and wellness, Ozgul partners with both established brands and emerging companies to build and scale concepts across branding, marketing, advertising, events, and strategic partnerships. Her work focuses on translating wellness into real-life, experience-driven formats, making it more accessible, engaging, and culturally relevant. She is also the host of No BS Wellness.
For more information, visit
Contact:...
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