Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Thursday, April 2, 2026
Thursday at 29°C but 60% rain - carry an umbrella for evening Brasileirão fixtures. Good Friday is the wettest day: 30°C with 90% rain. The Easter weekend clears beautifully: Saturday 15% rain, Sunday 15% rain. Plan outdoor activities for the weekend.02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAR open 11h–18h: No Martins + 36th Bienal de SP + Guilhermina Augusti -MAM open 10h–18h: Buren Voile/Toile - final 10 days (closes Apr 12), free -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio (through Apr 13) - free -Brasileirão Round 9 Thursday fixtures tonight -Last trading day before Good Friday - B3 closed tomorrow -Saturday: MAR free day - Easter weekend begins
Thursday is the last full working day before Easter. All three major museums are open. The Brasileirão completes Round 9 tonight. Markets close after today and reopen Monday.03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAR - No Martins + Bienal + Augusti PRAÇA MAUÁ
Three exhibitions on view. No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio - the first institutional solo for the painter of Black Brazilian life. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerance (19 artists). Guilhermina Augusti 's first institutional solo. Saturday is free (Easter weekend).
Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Thu 11h–18h (last entry 17h). R$20/R$10. Free Tuesdays and Saturdays. Closed Wednesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.MAM Rio - Buren Voile/Toile (Final 10 Days) PARQUE DO FLAMENGO
Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. Closes April 12. Ten days remaining. Free admission. If you have not yet visited, the Easter weekend offers three more chances (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday).
Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Thu–Sat 10h–18h, Sun 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Cinelândia or Largo do Machado.CCBB - Viva Mauricio
The immersive Turma da Mônica experience continues - free admission. Closes April 13. Good for families over the Easter weekend.
R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Wed–Mon 9h–20h. Free. Closed Tuesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.04Getting AroundTRANSPORT
Centro museum corridor: MAR + CCBB are five minutes apart via VLT Parada dos Museus. Both open today. The MAM in Parque do Flamengo is a Metrô + 15-minute walk from Centro.
Brasileirão tonight: If attending a match, check venue and kick-off times. Stadium areas may have heavier traffic. Metrô runs until approximately midnight.05Where to EatFOOD
Centro: Travessa do Comércio and Rua do Ouvidor for traditional botequins. The CCBB and MAR cafés serve light meals. Rua do Mercado has newer options.
Easter weekend: Many restaurants adjust hours for Good Friday and Saturday. Check ahead for your favourite spots. Supermarkets may close early on Friday.06Practical InfoESSENTIALS
Sexta-feira Santa tomorrow: Public holiday. Markets, B3, and banks closed. The MAR, MAM, and CCBB maintain normal hours. Complete any trading or banking today.
Ceasefire momentum: Trump said the US will leave Iran "very quickly." Iran's new leader reportedly requested a ceasefire. Brent fell below US$100. If a ceasefire materialises, expect significant market moves when B3 reopens Monday. The dollar already fell to R$5.15 - lowest since May 2024.07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE
Easter weekend plan: Friday is rainy (90%) - indoor museum day. Saturday clears to 15% rain with MAR free day (No Martins + Bienal). Sunday holds at 15% rain with all three museums open. The Buren sails at the MAM close in 10 days - prioritise this weekend.
Dollar at R$5.15: The real's sharp appreciation this week makes imports, travel, and remittances more favourable. If you regularly send money abroad, the rate is at its best level since May 2024.08Game DaySPORT
Brasileirão Série A Round 9 Thursday fixtures tonight. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table on 16 points. Check The Rio Times sports coverage for confirmed kick-off times and results from last night's Wednesday fixtures.09Business & MarketsFINANCE
Wednesday close: Ibovespa +0.26% to 187,953 - a fourth consecutive gain, extending the rally from last week's lows. Ceasefire optimism drove gains but Petrobras fell as oil dropped below US$100 on peace hopes. Embraer led the upside recovering March losses. Dollar fell sharply to R$5.15 - lowest since May 2024. In New York: Dow +0.48%, S&P 500 +0.72%, Nasdaq +1.16%. ISM Manufacturing 52.7 (above consensus).
Context: Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 at 4.31%. Focus year-end: Selic 12.25%, dollar R$5.50. B3 closed tomorrow (Good Friday) - reopens Monday. Next Copom: April 28–29. For full analysis, see today's Brazil Morning Call.10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK
Fri Apr 3: Sexta-feira Santa - holiday. B3 and banks closed. MAR, MAM, CCBB open normal hours. 30°C, 90% rain - indoor day.
Sat Apr 4: MAR free Saturday (No Martins + Bienal + Augusti). MAM + CCBB open. 29°C, 15% rain.COMING UP
Sun Apr 5: Easter Sunday. All three museums open. 28°C, 15% rain.
Apr 12: Daniel Buren Voile/Toile closes at the MAM.
Apr 13: Viva Mauricio closes at the CCBB. Apr 28–29: Next Copom meeting.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Thursday, April 2, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.
Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Wednesday, April 1 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Wednesday, April 1 | Brazil's Morning Call
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