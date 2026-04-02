Sub-Jr Women National C'ship: Goa, Bengal, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand Win On Day 2

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 2 (IANS) Goans Hockey secured a win in Division 'C', while Hockey Bengal, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Uttarakhand each triumphed in their matches in Division 'B' in the second day of the 16th Hockey India Sub-junior Women National Championship 2026, on Thursday in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The day kicked off with a Pool A, Division 'C' match where Goans Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 6-3 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda International Astro-turf Stadium. Goans captain Dellina Mendes scored twice (40',41'), and Bertila Kerketta also netted twice (48',52'). Seema Tirkey (3') and Vidya Kumari (16') scored for Telangana Hockey, while Anandi Mahanand (30',36') and Navyashri Akula (15') added goals for Telangana.

In Division 'B', Pool A match, Hockey Bengal secured a close 1-0 win against Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu Hockey. Captain Puja Kumari Shaw scored the winning goal in the second quarter at 21 minutes.

Later, in a Division 'B', Pool B match, Hockey Chandigarh achieved a commanding 12-1 victory against Hockey Gujarat. Goals for Hockey Chandigarh were scored by Captain Kafi (38', 46', 55', 60'), Annu (9', 30'), Aanchal (12', 14'), Nancy Kashyap (13', 18'), Bhawana (10'), and Yasmin Sharma (20'). Niyati Parmar, the captain of Hockey Gujarat, scored the only goal in the 23rd minute.

Finally, Hockey Uttarakhand won against Hockey Karnataka with a 6-1 score in their Pool B, Division 'B' match. Kareena scored an early hat trick with goals in the 10th, 12th, and 17th minutes. Captain Minakshi (7'), Devyani Joshi (53'), and Diya (60') also added goals for Hockey Uttarakhand. Preeti Neelaraddi was the only scorer for Hockey Karnataka, netting in the 31st minute.

Earlier on Day 1, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir all registered victories in their respective pool matches of the national sub-junior championship.