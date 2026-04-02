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Magna Mining Files Technical Report For The Mccreedy West Mine In Sudbury, Ontario


2026-04-02 06:46:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUDBURY, Ontario, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) (“Magna” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 18, 2026 titled“Magna Mining Announces Initial Mineral Reserves for the McCreedy West Mine in Sudbury, Ontario” the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled“Technical Report on the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates, McCreedy West Mine, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada”.

The technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at

The independent technical report is dated April 1, 2026, with an effective date of December 31, 2025, and was prepared by SGS Canada Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA
Executive Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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