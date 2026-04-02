TN Polls: Slain BSP Leader Armstrong's Wife Files Nomination As NDA Candidate

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Assembly election process gathered momentum on Thursday as Porkodi Armstrong, leader of the Tamil Manila Bahujan Samaj Katchi, filed her nomination from the ThiruViKa Nagar (Scheduled Caste) constituency in Chennai.

Contesting as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), she will be in the fray under the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol.

With April 6 set as the final date for filing nominations, political activity across the state has intensified, with key candidates entering the race.

Porkodi's entry has drawn considerable attention, given both her personal background and the political context surrounding her candidature.

Porkodi is the wife of the late K. Armstrong, who served as the Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief and was murdered in 2024 in a case that remains under investigation.

The killing of State BSP Chief had sparked widespread outrage and drew attention to issues of political violence and caste dynamics in the state.

Porkodi has consistently said that her electoral entry is not only political but also a continuation of her husband's legacy and a pursuit of justice.

Following K. Armstrong's death, Porkodi was initially appointed as a coordinator within the party.

However, internal differences led to her removal from the post.

Undeterred, she went on to establish her own political outfit -- the Tamil Manila Bahujan Samaj Katchi -- on July 5 last year, coinciding with her husband's first death anniversary.

The ThiruViKa Nagar constituency is considered strategically significant for Porkodi, as it overlaps with areas like Perambur where her late husband had cultivated a strong grassroots support base.

Political observers note that this local connection could play a key role in shaping voter sentiment in the Assembly constituency.

Her candidature has also received backing from various quarters.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan and noted filmmaker Pa Ranjith have publicly welcomed her decision to contest, while also raising concerns about alleged threats to her life.

They have urged authorities to ensure adequate security for her during the poll campaign.

In addition, several Dalit organisations have extended their support, viewing her candidature as symbolically significant in the broader context of representation and justice.

As the election battle heats up, Porkodi Armstrong's campaign is expected to blend political messaging with a deeply personal narrative, making her one of the closely watched candidates in this election cycle.