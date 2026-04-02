3 Clear Reasons Chris Jericho Chose AEW Return Over WWE And His Final Career Choices

Chris Jericho's AEW comeback wasn't random. From new talent he wants to face, to Tony Khan's lucrative offer, and WWE's retirement booking, here are three reasons why he stayed with AEW instead of WWE.

Jericho had been away from AEW for a year, and during that time the roster changed significantly. While Kyle Fletcher was already present, he has since grown into one of the company's biggest stars.

Fellow Canadians Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander also joined, both of whom could benefit from Jericho's charisma and experience. Other names like David Finlay, the Rascalz, and Tommaso Ciampa became part of AEW during his absence. Jericho may have seen these additions as opportunities to work with new talent, making AEW the more appealing option compared to WWE.

Money often plays a decisive role in professional sports and entertainment. Jericho's return could simply be tied to a larger financial package from AEW owner Tony Khan. While some performers choose WWE for the prestige or lifelong dream of competing there, others remain loyal to their current employers when offered strong contracts.

In Jericho's case, Khan's offer may have been too significant to ignore. Just as athletes accept massive deals even with struggling franchises, Jericho could have prioritized financial security and respect from AEW management over a WWE run.

Jericho is nearing the end of his career, and a WWE return would likely have meant one final run before retirement. However, recent booking decisions may have discouraged him. Gunther retired both AJ Styles and John Cena within weeks, and neither farewell was handled with grandeur.

Cena's goodbye lacked a major pay‐per‐view send‐off, while Styles followed quickly after, leaving fans underwhelmed. Jericho may have looked at these examples and decided WWE would not give him the retirement story he deserved. AEW, on the other hand, offered him control and respect, making it the safer choice for his closing chapter.