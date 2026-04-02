Turkmenistan And EU Prioritize Climate Goals And Methane Reduction In New Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the European Union recently engaged in discussions regarding the expansion of their cooperation, with a particular focus on climate issues and commitments related to methane reduction, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Belgium.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov and the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the European Parliament, Silvia Kosińska.

Special attention was given to the recent interparliamentary dialogue in Brussels, held in March, which was viewed as a highly effective platform for fostering broad-based cooperation.

Both parties identified key priority areas for future collaboration, including energy, transport, critical raw materials, and climate action, underscoring their shared strategic interests in these sectors.

The importance of reinforcing the legal and contractual framework for cooperation was also emphasized, with the aim of facilitating more efficient institutional engagement. Turkmenistan reaffirmed its perspective of the European Union as a reliable partner, citing successful joint projects involving European companies and institutions.

Furthermore, both sides acknowledged that the synergy between Turkmenistan's resource potential and the European Union's technological capabilities presents additional opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the European Union held the 9th interparliamentary meeting in Brussels on 4-5 March. The Turkmen delegation, led by Maksat Kulyyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, met with European Union representatives, including MEP Giuseppina Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Central Asian Countries (DCAS).

The meeting focused on political and economic cooperation, regional developments in Central Asia, international issues, and topics related to the rule of law and social policy.

Later, on March 27, Ashgabat hosted a business forum focused on expanding cooperation with the European Union in trade, investment, transport connectivity, and sustainable development. The event brought together representatives of the government of Turkmenistan, the European Union, international organizations, diplomatic missions, and the business community.