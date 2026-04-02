Azerbaijan's Khankendi Railway And Bus Terminal Complex Breaks Ground (PHOTO)

The upcoming development will showcase a state-of-the-art waiting area, recreational amenities, relaxation zones, retail outlets, and dining establishments. Proposals encompass a riverside promenade adjacent to the Gargarchay River, optimizing both utility and communal areas. The design embodies profound symbolic meaning, honoring the Patriotic War. Forty-four columns, meticulously positioned to resemble the letter "V," symbolizing“victory,” constitute a pivotal feature of the complex, standing as a permanent homage to the historical significance of the conflict.

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