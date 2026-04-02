Azerbaijan Reaches Resolution Regarding Tofig Yagublu

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A decision has been made regarding Tofig Yagublu in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the proceedings held at the Supreme Court, it was announced that the cassation appeal wasn't satisfied, and the verdict was upheld.

According to the verdict of the Baku Grave Crimes Court, Yagublu was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment, and journalist Elnur Mammadov, accused with him, was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment. The Baku Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.

Yagublu is charged under Articles 178.3.2 (Fraud - when committed with large-scale damage), 320 (Forgery, illegal preparation, sale, or use of forged documents of official documents, state awards, seals, stamps, or forms), 320.1 (Forgery or illegal preparation of a certificate granting or relieving from office or other official document for the purpose of use or sale of such a document, as well as preparation or sale of a fake state award, stamp, seal, or form of Azerbaijan for the same purpose), and 320.2 (Knowingly using forged documents specified in Article 320.1 of this Code) of the Criminal Code.