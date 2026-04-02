Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 4.12%
Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 4.12 percent this week, reaching $4,678.80 per ounce today, according to data released by Qatar National Bank.
The data showed that the price of gold climbed from $4,493.51 per ounce recorded last Sunday.
Meanwhile, other precious metals also saw weekly increases, with silver going up by 3.14%, to $72.18 per ounce, compared to $69.98 recorded early in the week, while platinum rose by 3.64%, reaching $1,938.09 per ounce, up from $1,869.88 last Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment