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Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 4.12%

Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 4.12%


2026-04-02 06:02:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 4.12 percent this week, reaching $4,678.80 per ounce today, according to data released by Qatar National Bank.

The data showed that the price of gold climbed from $4,493.51 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

Meanwhile, other precious metals also saw weekly increases, with silver going up by 3.14%, to $72.18 per ounce, compared to $69.98 recorded early in the week, while platinum rose by 3.64%, reaching $1,938.09 per ounce, up from $1,869.88 last Sunday.

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The Peninsula

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