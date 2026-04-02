Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market To Grow By $1.44 Billion During 2026-2030: Strategic Analysis Of 23 Industry Players

The glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market size is on a steep growth trajectory, rising from $2.73 billion in 2025 to $3.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This surge largely results from limited survival outcomes, reliance on surgery and radiation, and the standardization of chemotherapy. The market's historic expansion is also fueled by the proliferation of neuro-oncology centers and increased brain tumor diagnoses.

Forecasts indicate that the GBM treatment market will continue to expand, reaching $4.46 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth is attributed to the development of targeted therapies, the expansion of immunotherapy, and an increased adoption of precision medicine. Key market trends include the embrace of multimodal treatment regimens, growing use of tumor treating field therapy, and enhanced focus on personalized GBM therapies.

The growing prevalence of brain disorders is a key driver for the GBM treatment market. Contributing factors include aging populations, weakened immune systems, and exposure to environmental challenges. Current statistics, such as the projected increase in dementia cases, underscore the urgent need for effective treatments. For instance, Dementia Australia reported that dementia prevalence will nearly double in Australia from 433,300 in 2025 to 812,500 by 2054. Such trends are propelling market growth as demand for GBM treatments intensifies.

Leading companies are innovating with wearable and portable treatment devices to enhance market presence. In 2023, Novocure introduced Optune Gio, a groundbreaking FDA-approved device for newly diagnosed GBM patients. Utilizing Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), Optune Gio interferes with cancer cell division, offering potential for prolonged survival while allowing patients to maintain daily activities.

Mergers and acquisitions play a vital role in market dynamics. Merck & Co.'s acquisition of Modifi Biosciences in October 2024 exemplifies strategic expansions in oncology. Modifi's small-molecule platform targets cancer cells with DNA repair defects, providing a promising approach against resilient glioblastomas.

The GBM treatment landscape is dominated by industry giants such as Pfizer, Roche, Merck, and Novartis. These companies are advancing their oncology portfolios through innovative therapies and strategic partnerships.

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth in the coming years. Significant markets covered include countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany, among others.

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Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy with a breakdown by drug class, route of administration, and end-use sector.

Companies Included: Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and others, across diverse geographies like USA, UK, China, India, among others.

Regions Analyzed: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Covers five-year historic data and ten-year forecasts.

Data Insights: Offers ratios on market size and growth, GDP relationships, and per capita expenditure, while detailing competitive market share and segmentation. Delivery Format: Available as Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes