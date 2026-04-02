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Influential Women Recognizes Christina Jump For Decades Of Leadership In Constitutional And Civil Rights Litigation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dallas-Based Litigator Launches Jump Start Legal Justice Center, PLLC to Defend Free Speech, Religious Liberty, and Civil Rights Across the Nation
Christina Jump is a constitutional and civil rights litigator with more than 30 years of experience advocating for individuals and organizations in complex federal litigation across the United States. Specializing in civil rights, labor and employment law, free speech, and religious discrimination, Christina has represented clients in trial and appellate courts, including multiple U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal, and played a key role in precedent-setting constitutional cases.
In 2025, Christina founded Jump Start Legal Justice Center, PLLC, a solo practice devoted to protecting and defending constitutionally guaranteed rights. Through her firm, she continues as lead counsel on a substantial federal docket, representing American Muslims for Palestine, faculty and students asserting campus free speech and assembly rights, and individual plaintiffs pursuing claims ranging from workplace religious accommodation disputes to challenges involving federal watchlisting. Her current litigation emphasizes meticulous factual development, strategic advocacy, and collaboration with interfaith and community partners.
Prior to establishing her firm, Christina led the Civil Litigation Department at the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, later incorporated into the Muslim Legal Fund of America. There, she served as lead counsel on nationwide litigation, guided multidisciplinary legal teams, coordinated with local counsel, and managed cases from administrative proceedings through federal appeals and Supreme Court petitions. Her efforts have resulted in meaningful victories that safeguard free speech, due process, and religious liberty.
Christina earned her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and an A.B. with Distinction in English from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a Certified Mediator. Beyond litigation, Christina is a frequent speaker and educator on constitutional law and civil rights and has served as a Business Law Instructor, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to mentorship and public education.
Reflecting on her career, Christina attributes her success to sustained hard work, perseverance, and remaining open to opportunities as they arise. Her dedication extends to public service, nonprofit advocacy, and advancing equality through strategic litigation, representing faith-based, student, and community organizations with the goal of protecting constitutional rights nationwide.
Through decades of rigorous legal advocacy, Christina Jump exemplifies dedication to defending civil liberties and advancing justice, combining legal expertise with a passionate commitment to protecting fundamental rights nationwide. Her interfaith approach, coupled with her active federal docket, highlights a career devoted not only to legal excellence but also to ensuring equal application of the law across all communities.
Learn More about Christina Jump:
Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Christina Jump is a constitutional and civil rights litigator with more than 30 years of experience advocating for individuals and organizations in complex federal litigation across the United States. Specializing in civil rights, labor and employment law, free speech, and religious discrimination, Christina has represented clients in trial and appellate courts, including multiple U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal, and played a key role in precedent-setting constitutional cases.
In 2025, Christina founded Jump Start Legal Justice Center, PLLC, a solo practice devoted to protecting and defending constitutionally guaranteed rights. Through her firm, she continues as lead counsel on a substantial federal docket, representing American Muslims for Palestine, faculty and students asserting campus free speech and assembly rights, and individual plaintiffs pursuing claims ranging from workplace religious accommodation disputes to challenges involving federal watchlisting. Her current litigation emphasizes meticulous factual development, strategic advocacy, and collaboration with interfaith and community partners.
Prior to establishing her firm, Christina led the Civil Litigation Department at the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, later incorporated into the Muslim Legal Fund of America. There, she served as lead counsel on nationwide litigation, guided multidisciplinary legal teams, coordinated with local counsel, and managed cases from administrative proceedings through federal appeals and Supreme Court petitions. Her efforts have resulted in meaningful victories that safeguard free speech, due process, and religious liberty.
Christina earned her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and an A.B. with Distinction in English from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a Certified Mediator. Beyond litigation, Christina is a frequent speaker and educator on constitutional law and civil rights and has served as a Business Law Instructor, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to mentorship and public education.
Reflecting on her career, Christina attributes her success to sustained hard work, perseverance, and remaining open to opportunities as they arise. Her dedication extends to public service, nonprofit advocacy, and advancing equality through strategic litigation, representing faith-based, student, and community organizations with the goal of protecting constitutional rights nationwide.
Through decades of rigorous legal advocacy, Christina Jump exemplifies dedication to defending civil liberties and advancing justice, combining legal expertise with a passionate commitment to protecting fundamental rights nationwide. Her interfaith approach, coupled with her active federal docket, highlights a career devoted not only to legal excellence but also to ensuring equal application of the law across all communities.
Learn More about Christina Jump:
Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
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